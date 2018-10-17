Real Madrid protest to Spanish FA over La Liga plans Girona-Barcelona game in US

Barcelona played their home game with Girona in September, drawing the Catalan derby 2-2

Real Madrid have opposed staging a Spanish league game between Barcelona and Girona in the United States.

La Liga asked the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) for permission to hold the match in Miami on 26 January.

In a letter to the RFEF Real said it was "fundamental" teams play "home and away at each other's stadium" for "the integrity and equality" of La Liga.

The RFEF president Luis Rubiales has spoken out against the game, as has the Spanish players' union (AFE).

European governing body Uefa, the US Soccer Federation and Concacaf, which governs the game in north and central America and the Caribbean region also need to give their permission for the game to happen.

The proposed 'home' match for Girona, a Catalan town situated around 60 miles north of Barcelona, would take place at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on 26 January at 19:45 GMT.

La Liga, Spain's top division, has agreed to play one game a season in the US as part of a 15-year deal with media company Relevent.

In their letter, Real said: "First of all we would like to declare that Real Madrid were never informed that La Liga had requested to play the game nor of the intention to make the request, and we were never asked our opinion on it.

"Nor, obviously, did La Liga obtain Real Madrid's agreement, despite the fact that this game affects a competition in which we participate."

Following a meeting with La Liga, the AFE said the players would have the "final say".

La Liga President Javier Tebas recently said: "Teams have also played at other stadiums while their grounds are being renovated or in order to generate more revenue.

"If we really believe in this sporting puritanism then we would need to make many changes in football."