Harry Maguire, a unicorn and a petition to get them on the new £50 note

A mocked up design of a proposed new £50 note

Could Harry Maguire really be the face of the new £50 note?

England defender Kyle Walker has now joined the push for international team-mate Maguire to feature on the new design - while riding an inflatable unicorn.

Online joker Johnny Sharples created the petition which has already gained nearly 15,000 signatures.

Sharples told BBC Radio 5 live that it would be recognition for England reaching the World Cup semi-finals in the summer.

He hopes Maguire's representation of "core British values - bravery, strength, and a big head", will persuade the Bank of England to seriously consider his suggestion.

"Make it happen England!" Manchester City's Walker tweeted. "A bigger amount needs a bigger head".

Kyle Walker tweeted a picture of himself on a £5 note and backed Maguire to be on the new £50 note

Leicester defender Maguire replied to the tweet and Sharples said he was "shocked" the England players had got involved.

"Hopefully more of them will share it and it will get a lot more signatures," he added.

Maguire was pictured riding the inflatable unicorn in a swimming pool while the England squad relaxed at the World Cup in Russia.

The Bank of England is redesigning the £50 note and has a committee which asks for public nominations in a chosen field.

A separate petition for former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher has about 11,000 signatures.

Steam engine pioneers James Watt and Matthew Boulton appear on the current £50, issued in 2011.