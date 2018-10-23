Leeds United v Ipswich Town

Ipswich have recorded just one victory in 13 league matches this season

Leeds United are set to welcome back Jack Harrison, Luke Ayling and Pablo Hernandez against Ipswich Town.

Pontus Jansson could be named on the bench having travelled back from Sweden following the birth of his first child.

Under-pressure Ipswich boss Paul Hurst could ring the changes, with his side bottom of the Championship.

He has no fresh injury worries but will be without defender Myles Kenlock (hamstring) and striker Ellis Harrison (ankle).

Match facts