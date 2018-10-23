Leeds United v Ipswich Town
Leeds United are set to welcome back Jack Harrison, Luke Ayling and Pablo Hernandez against Ipswich Town.
Pontus Jansson could be named on the bench having travelled back from Sweden following the birth of his first child.
Under-pressure Ipswich boss Paul Hurst could ring the changes, with his side bottom of the Championship.
He has no fresh injury worries but will be without defender Myles Kenlock (hamstring) and striker Ellis Harrison (ankle).
Match facts
- Leeds have lost just one of their last nine home league meetings with Ipswich (W5 D3), a 1-0 defeat in September 2015.
- Ipswich have kept one clean sheet in their last seven league visits to Elland Road.
- Since winning his first four matches as Leeds manager in all competitions, Marcelo Bielsa has won just three of his last 11 games (D5 L3).
- Ipswich have won just nine points in their 13 Championship games this season (W1 D6 L6) - after 13 games last season, the Tractor Boys had 21 points (W7 D0 L6).
- Leeds have won just one of their last 39 Championship games when conceding the first goal (D11 L27), a 2-1 win at Burton Albion in December 2017.
- Ipswich have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 14 league matches in Yorkshire, since a 1-0 win at Huddersfield in February 2016.