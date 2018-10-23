West Bromwich Albion v Derby County

Loan men Harvey Barnes (left) and Mason Mount have both scored five goals for their respective clubs this season

West Bromwich Albion are without suspended midfielder Jake Livermore for the visit of Frank Lampard's Derby.

He serves a one-game ban for his two yellow cards in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Wigan Athletic, while Albion defender Craig Dawson, who came off with a knock at the DW Stadium, is a doubt.

Derby midfielder Craig Bryson is absent after limping off with a calf injury in the weekend win over Sheffield United.

Summer signing George Evans (knee) and Joe Ledley (hip operation) remain out.

The Baggies are third in the Championship, despite their seven-game unbeaten run coming to an end with a first league defeat since 24 August.

Derby sit fifth, just three points behind, and will bid to stem free-scoring Albion's run of 19 goals in their last five home league games.,

Match facts