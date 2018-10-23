West Bromwich Albion v Derby County
-
- From the section Championship
West Bromwich Albion are without suspended midfielder Jake Livermore for the visit of Frank Lampard's Derby.
He serves a one-game ban for his two yellow cards in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Wigan Athletic, while Albion defender Craig Dawson, who came off with a knock at the DW Stadium, is a doubt.
Derby midfielder Craig Bryson is absent after limping off with a calf injury in the weekend win over Sheffield United.
Summer signing George Evans (knee) and Joe Ledley (hip operation) remain out.
The Baggies are third in the Championship, despite their seven-game unbeaten run coming to an end with a first league defeat since 24 August.
Derby sit fifth, just three points behind, and will bid to stem free-scoring Albion's run of 19 goals in their last five home league games.,
Match facts
- Albion's sequence of five straight home league victories is their best run at The Hawthorns since nine consecutive wins under Roberto Di Matteo (Jan-April 2010).
- Derby have won only once in their last 14 away league trips to The Hawthorns - a 2-1 victory in March 1994. But the Rams did win on their most recent visit in January 2017 - a 2-1 victory in the FA Cup third round.
- Craig Bryson's goal after 17 seconds in Derby's win against Sheffield United on Saturday was the quickest scored in the Championship since November 2017 (Adam Reach for Sheffield Wednesday against Aston Villa, 16 seconds).
- Albion have scored 20 goals in just six home league games this season - only one fewer than they scored in 19 home league matches last season (21).
- Derby have had a good record in October in recent seasons. The Rams have lost just one of their last 18 matches in October in all competitions - a 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield in 2016.