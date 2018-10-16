Wednesday's back pages

Times
Wednesday's Times Sport leads on Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho's touchline ban
Mail
Paul Scholes' quotes on Mourinho make the Mail back page
Express
Raheem Sterling can name his price in contracts negotiations with Manchester City, says the Express
Mirror
England's win in Spain features in the Mirror

