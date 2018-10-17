Hamilton eager to 'put things right' against Rangers, says Gordon

Ziggy Gordon said Hamilton's 6-0 loss to Hibs was "embarrassing"

Scottish Premiership: Hamilton Academical v Rangers Venue: Hope Stadium, Hamilton Date: Sunday, 21 October Kick-off: 13:30 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Every Hamilton Academical player "needs to be crying out to play", says Ziggy Gordon as his side prepare to take on Rangers after a 6-0 loss to Hibernian.

Accies went into the international break with their sixth defeat in eight Premiership matches.

But Steven Gerrard's Rangers, who visit Hamilton on Sunday, are yet to win away from home in the league.

"It's one where we really need to prove everyone wrong and, if anyone can do it, it's us," said Gordon, 25.

"It's a chance to put it right. After having such an embarrassing display against what was a good team but should never be that far ahead of us in terms of desire and belief, we'll be right up for it.

"Everyone needs to be crying out to play. Every minute of training this week's been fantastic. It's been a real high tempo. I'm really looking forward to the game."

Rangers have lost two and drawn two of their away league matches this term but have beaten Premiership leaders Hearts and Europa League opponents Rapid Vienna at home in their past two fixtures.

"Rangers now are a different animal under Steven Gerrard - the way they're playing is a joy to watch," Gordon told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"If they have a 15-minute good stint in a game, they can put the game away.

"One thing I can guarantee is that each and every player who walks on that park will have full belief in what the gaffer's told us, full belief in themselves that we can go win that game.

"If I see anyone in that tunnel that doesn't believe that they're going to win, I'm going to tell them."