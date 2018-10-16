Wales boss Ryan Giggs praises 'outstanding' captain Ashley Williams

Wales captain Ashley Williams clears as the Republic of Ireland press for a goal in Dublin

Wales manager Ryan Giggs praised captain Ashley Williams as "magnificent" after the 1-0 Nations League win in the Republic of Ireland.

Williams has struggled for form with Wales and club side Stoke City in recent months.

However, the 34-year-old centre-back steered a young, depleted Welsh side to victory in Dublin with an imperious display.

"Outstanding, man of the match by a million miles," said Giggs.

"I wasn't happy with the first-half performance - he was the only one really who showed the things I was looking for, winning challenges.

"He was just magnificent, a real captain's performance.

"I get asked all the time about the younger players coming in but the older, experienced players are just as important, and they showed that tonight.

"I said that to the players: 'They're the players you've got to look up to.' A lot of good performances but his stood out."

Media playback is not supported on this device Scoring makes everything better, says Wales match-winner Harry Wilson

Williams was making his 82nd appearance for Wales at the Aviva Stadium, and his maturity in defence was invaluable given the absence of other experienced players such as Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey.

It has been a difficult period in Williams' career, with the former Swansea City skipper losing his starting place at Everton and getting loaned to Championship side Stoke.

He was one of several Wales players who struggled during Thursday's 4-1 friendly drubbing by Spain, taken off at half-time after Giggs' side had conceded three goals in the first half.

But Williams and his team-mates were much improved in Dublin, albeit against a toothless Republic of Ireland side.

The win - courtesy of Harry Wilson's 58th-minute free-kick - moved Wales to the top of Group B4 in the Nations League and guaranteed they will be at least in pot two of the seedings for the Euro 2020 qualifying draw in December.

"Of course it's important," said Giggs.

"We set out in this Nations League to win the group and see where it took us.

"That's good that we've done that with one game to go, and now we look to win the group.

"It won't be easy. We've got Denmark at home but Cardiff City Stadium will be bouncing - we're guaranteed that - and we're really looking forward to the challenge now."