Substitution, Cyprus. Andreas Avraam replaces Fotis Papoulis.
Slovenia v Cyprus
-
Line-ups
Slovenia
- 1Belec
- 2Skubic
- 17Mevlja
- 5Mitrovic
- 13JokicSubstituted forBalkovecat 58'minutes
- 10Zajc
- 6Krhin
- 15Crnigoj
- 7IlicicBooked at 1mins
- 11BezjakSubstituted forDervisevicat 45'minutes
- 19Beric
Substitutes
- 3Balkovec
- 4Stojanovic
- 8Dervisevic
- 9Sporar
- 12Kotnik
- 14Mlinar Delamea
- 16Ivacic
- 18Zahovic
- 20Pozeg Vancas
- 21Bijol
- 22Stulac
- 23Blazic
Cyprus
- 12Panayi
- 6Demetriou
- 4Merkis
- 5Sielis
- 21Vasiliou
- 17Margaça
- 18Artymatas
- 20KastanosBooked at 66mins
- 13Kousoulos
- 15PapoulisSubstituted forAvraamat 73'minutes
- 10Sotiriou
Substitutes
- 1Georgallidis
- 2Mouchtaris
- 3Ioannou
- 7Stylianou
- 8Fylaktou
- 9Christofi
- 11Avraam
- 14Roushias
- 16Papafotis
- 22Pardo
- 23Economides
- Referee:
- Mads Kristoffersen
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Substitution
Foul by Miha Zajc (Slovenia).
Ioannis Kousoulos (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robert Beric (Slovenia).
Giorgos Merkis (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Miha Zajc (Slovenia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josip Ilicic.
Attempt missed. Miha Zajc (Slovenia) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus) for a bad foul.
Jure Balkovec (Slovenia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus).
Corner, Slovenia. Conceded by Jason Demetriou.
Jure Balkovec (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus).
Attempt saved. Domen Crnigoj (Slovenia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josip Ilicic.
Hand ball by Nejc Skubic (Slovenia).
Foul by Jure Balkovec (Slovenia).
Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Kostakis Artymatas (Cyprus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Renato Margaça.
Substitution
Substitution, Slovenia. Jure Balkovec replaces Bojan Jokic because of an injury.
Foul by Miha Mevlja (Slovenia).
Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Bojan Jokic (Slovenia) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Domen Crnigoj.
Foul by Nejc Skubic (Slovenia).
Renato Margaça (Cyprus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Valentinos Sielis (Cyprus) because of an injury.
Foul by Robert Beric (Slovenia).
Valentinos Sielis (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Slovenia. Amir Dervisevic tries a through ball, but Rene Krhin is caught offside.
Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Renato Margaça (Cyprus).
Corner, Slovenia. Conceded by Giorgos Vasiliou.
Hand ball by Fotis Papoulis (Cyprus).
Substitution
Substitution, Slovenia. Amir Dervisevic replaces Roman Bezjak.
Second Half
Second Half begins Slovenia 0, Cyprus 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Slovenia 0, Cyprus 1.
Foul by Miha Mevlja (Slovenia).
Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Slovenia. Miha Mevlja tries a through ball, but Robert Beric is caught offside.