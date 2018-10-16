UEFA Nations League - Group C3
Slovenia0Cyprus1

Slovenia v Cyprus

Line-ups

Slovenia

  • 1Belec
  • 2Skubic
  • 17Mevlja
  • 5Mitrovic
  • 13JokicSubstituted forBalkovecat 58'minutes
  • 10Zajc
  • 6Krhin
  • 15Crnigoj
  • 7IlicicBooked at 1mins
  • 11BezjakSubstituted forDervisevicat 45'minutes
  • 19Beric

Substitutes

  • 3Balkovec
  • 4Stojanovic
  • 8Dervisevic
  • 9Sporar
  • 12Kotnik
  • 14Mlinar Delamea
  • 16Ivacic
  • 18Zahovic
  • 20Pozeg Vancas
  • 21Bijol
  • 22Stulac
  • 23Blazic

Cyprus

  • 12Panayi
  • 6Demetriou
  • 4Merkis
  • 5Sielis
  • 21Vasiliou
  • 17Margaça
  • 18Artymatas
  • 20KastanosBooked at 66mins
  • 13Kousoulos
  • 15PapoulisSubstituted forAvraamat 73'minutes
  • 10Sotiriou

Substitutes

  • 1Georgallidis
  • 2Mouchtaris
  • 3Ioannou
  • 7Stylianou
  • 8Fylaktou
  • 9Christofi
  • 11Avraam
  • 14Roushias
  • 16Papafotis
  • 22Pardo
  • 23Economides
Referee:
Mads Kristoffersen

Match Stats

Home TeamSloveniaAway TeamCyprus
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home16
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away0
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Cyprus. Andreas Avraam replaces Fotis Papoulis.

Foul by Miha Zajc (Slovenia).

Ioannis Kousoulos (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Robert Beric (Slovenia).

Giorgos Merkis (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Miha Zajc (Slovenia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josip Ilicic.

Attempt missed. Miha Zajc (Slovenia) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus) for a bad foul.

Jure Balkovec (Slovenia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus).

Corner, Slovenia. Conceded by Jason Demetriou.

Jure Balkovec (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus).

Attempt saved. Domen Crnigoj (Slovenia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josip Ilicic.

Hand ball by Nejc Skubic (Slovenia).

Foul by Jure Balkovec (Slovenia).

Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Kostakis Artymatas (Cyprus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Renato Margaça.

Substitution

Substitution, Slovenia. Jure Balkovec replaces Bojan Jokic because of an injury.

Foul by Miha Mevlja (Slovenia).

Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Bojan Jokic (Slovenia) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Domen Crnigoj.

Foul by Nejc Skubic (Slovenia).

Renato Margaça (Cyprus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Valentinos Sielis (Cyprus) because of an injury.

Foul by Robert Beric (Slovenia).

Valentinos Sielis (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Slovenia. Amir Dervisevic tries a through ball, but Rene Krhin is caught offside.

Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Renato Margaça (Cyprus).

Corner, Slovenia. Conceded by Giorgos Vasiliou.

Hand ball by Fotis Papoulis (Cyprus).

Substitution

Substitution, Slovenia. Amir Dervisevic replaces Roman Bezjak.

Second Half

Second Half begins Slovenia 0, Cyprus 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Slovenia 0, Cyprus 1.

Foul by Miha Mevlja (Slovenia).

Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Offside, Slovenia. Miha Mevlja tries a through ball, but Robert Beric is caught offside.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg430110199
2Belarus42206068
3Moldova412124-25
4San Marino4004013-130

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine33004139
2Czech Rep310234-13
3Slovakia200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France31203215
2Netherlands21014223
3Germany302114-32

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo42206248
2Azerbaijan41305236
3Faroe Islands411247-34
4Malta402248-42

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales32015326
2Denmark21102024
3R. of Ireland301215-41

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland32019366
2Belgium22005146
3Iceland3003111-100

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia43018539
2Armenia42026426
3Gibraltar420235-26
4Liechtenstein410358-33

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia440090912
2Kazakhstan41216425
3Latvia402215-42
4Andorra402218-72

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain320110466
2England31114404
3Croatia201106-61

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel32014226
2Scotland21013213
3Albania310214-33

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia42205238
2Montenegro42116337
3Romania41304316
4Lithuania400429-70

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Italy31112204
3Poland301235-21

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway43014139
2Bulgaria43015329
3Cyprus420245-16
4Slovenia400426-40

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze33005149
2Austria21011103
3Northern Ireland300315-40

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32104137
2Turkey310246-23
3Sweden201123-11

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland440050512
2Greece420234-16
3Hungary411256-14
4Estonia401336-31
