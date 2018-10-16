Corner, Bulgaria. Conceded by Ole Selnaes.
Norway v Bulgaria
Line-ups
Norway
- 1Jarstein
- 14Elabdellaoui
- 6Nordtveit
- 5Rosted
- 2Aleesami
- 8Johansen
- 19Henriksen
- 18SelnaesBooked at 21mins
- 11Elyounoussi
- 7King
- 10Elyounoussi
Substitutes
- 3Hovland
- 4Forren
- 9Sørloth
- 12Nyland
- 13Midtsjø
- 15Ødegaard
- 16Svensson
- 17Linnes
- 20Møller Dæhli
- 21Johnsen
- 22Johansen
- 23Fossum
Bulgaria
- 23Iliev
- 4ChorbadzhiyskiBooked at 45minsSubstituted forVasilevat 49'minutes
- 5BodurovBooked at 72mins
- 15Bozhikov
- 11BandalovskiBooked at 14mins
- 7Kostadinov
- 6SlavchevSubstituted forMalinovat 59'minutes
- 3ZanevBooked at 35mins
- 8Nedelev
- 10Popov
- 19Despodov
Substitutes
- 1Petkov
- 2Popov
- 9Vasilev
- 12Kraev
- 13Makendzhiev
- 14Nedyalkov
- 16Kovachev
- 17Milanov
- 18Ivanov
- 20Goranov
- 21Malinov
- 22Dimitrov
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away13
Live Text
Booking
Nikolay Bodurov (Bulgaria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joshua King (Norway) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nikolay Bodurov (Bulgaria).
Foul by Tarik Elyounoussi (Norway).
Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Joshua King (Norway) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nikolay Bodurov (Bulgaria).
Foul by Stefan Johansen (Norway).
Kristiyan Malinov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Haitam Aleesami (Norway).
Kristiyan Malinov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Kiril Despodov (Bulgaria) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ivelin Popov.
Attempt blocked. Tarik Elyounoussi (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria).
Attempt saved. Ivelin Popov (Bulgaria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Georgi Kostadinov.
Foul by Tarik Elyounoussi (Norway).
Vasil Bozhikov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Håvard Nordtveit (Norway).
Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Sigurd Rosted (Norway) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Håvard Nordtveit.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Vasil Bozhikov.
Substitution
Substitution, Bulgaria. Kristiyan Malinov replaces Simeon Slavchev.
Stefan Johansen (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Simeon Slavchev (Bulgaria).
Attempt missed. Ivelin Popov (Bulgaria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Radoslav Vasilev with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Foul by Stefan Johansen (Norway).
Ivelin Popov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Nikolay Bodurov.
Tarik Elyounoussi (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vasil Bozhikov (Bulgaria).
Sigurd Rosted (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Todor Nedelev (Bulgaria).
Joshua King (Norway) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kiril Despodov (Bulgaria).
Substitution
Substitution, Bulgaria. Radoslav Vasilev replaces Bozhidar Chorbadzhiyski.
Attempt blocked. Todor Nedelev (Bulgaria) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Georgi Kostadinov.
Second Half
Second Half begins Norway 1, Bulgaria 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Norway 1, Bulgaria 0.