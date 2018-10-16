UEFA Nations League - Group C3
Norway1Bulgaria0

Norway v Bulgaria

Line-ups

Norway

  • 1Jarstein
  • 14Elabdellaoui
  • 6Nordtveit
  • 5Rosted
  • 2Aleesami
  • 8Johansen
  • 19Henriksen
  • 18SelnaesBooked at 21mins
  • 11Elyounoussi
  • 7King
  • 10Elyounoussi

Substitutes

  • 3Hovland
  • 4Forren
  • 9Sørloth
  • 12Nyland
  • 13Midtsjø
  • 15Ødegaard
  • 16Svensson
  • 17Linnes
  • 20Møller Dæhli
  • 21Johnsen
  • 22Johansen
  • 23Fossum

Bulgaria

  • 23Iliev
  • 4ChorbadzhiyskiBooked at 45minsSubstituted forVasilevat 49'minutes
  • 5BodurovBooked at 72mins
  • 15Bozhikov
  • 11BandalovskiBooked at 14mins
  • 7Kostadinov
  • 6SlavchevSubstituted forMalinovat 59'minutes
  • 3ZanevBooked at 35mins
  • 8Nedelev
  • 10Popov
  • 19Despodov

Substitutes

  • 1Petkov
  • 2Popov
  • 9Vasilev
  • 12Kraev
  • 13Makendzhiev
  • 14Nedyalkov
  • 16Kovachev
  • 17Milanov
  • 18Ivanov
  • 20Goranov
  • 21Malinov
  • 22Dimitrov
Referee:
John Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwayAway TeamBulgaria
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home7
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home14
Away13

Live Text

Corner, Bulgaria. Conceded by Ole Selnaes.

Booking

Nikolay Bodurov (Bulgaria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Joshua King (Norway) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nikolay Bodurov (Bulgaria).

Foul by Tarik Elyounoussi (Norway).

Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Joshua King (Norway) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nikolay Bodurov (Bulgaria).

Foul by Stefan Johansen (Norway).

Kristiyan Malinov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Haitam Aleesami (Norway).

Kristiyan Malinov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Kiril Despodov (Bulgaria) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ivelin Popov.

Attempt blocked. Tarik Elyounoussi (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria).

Attempt saved. Ivelin Popov (Bulgaria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Georgi Kostadinov.

Foul by Tarik Elyounoussi (Norway).

Vasil Bozhikov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Håvard Nordtveit (Norway).

Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Sigurd Rosted (Norway) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Håvard Nordtveit.

Corner, Norway. Conceded by Vasil Bozhikov.

Substitution

Substitution, Bulgaria. Kristiyan Malinov replaces Simeon Slavchev.

Stefan Johansen (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Simeon Slavchev (Bulgaria).

Attempt missed. Ivelin Popov (Bulgaria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Radoslav Vasilev with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

Foul by Stefan Johansen (Norway).

Ivelin Popov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Norway. Conceded by Nikolay Bodurov.

Tarik Elyounoussi (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vasil Bozhikov (Bulgaria).

Sigurd Rosted (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Todor Nedelev (Bulgaria).

Joshua King (Norway) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kiril Despodov (Bulgaria).

Substitution

Substitution, Bulgaria. Radoslav Vasilev replaces Bozhidar Chorbadzhiyski.

Attempt blocked. Todor Nedelev (Bulgaria) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Georgi Kostadinov.

Second Half

Second Half begins Norway 1, Bulgaria 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Norway 1, Bulgaria 0.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg430110199
2Belarus42206068
3Moldova412124-25
4San Marino4004013-130

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine33004139
2Czech Rep310234-13
3Slovakia200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France31203215
2Netherlands21014223
3Germany302114-32

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo42206248
2Azerbaijan41305236
3Faroe Islands411247-34
4Malta402248-42

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales32015326
2Denmark21102024
3R. of Ireland301215-41

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland32019366
2Belgium22005146
3Iceland3003111-100

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia43018539
2Armenia42026426
3Gibraltar420235-26
4Liechtenstein410358-33

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia440090912
2Kazakhstan41216425
3Latvia402215-42
4Andorra402218-72

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain320110466
2England31114404
3Croatia201106-61

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel32014226
2Scotland21013213
3Albania310214-33

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia42205238
2Montenegro42116337
3Romania41304316
4Lithuania400429-70

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Italy31112204
3Poland301235-21

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway43014139
2Bulgaria43015329
3Cyprus420245-16
4Slovenia400426-40

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze33005149
2Austria21011103
3Northern Ireland300315-40

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32104137
2Turkey310246-23
3Sweden201123-11

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland440050512
2Greece420234-16
3Hungary411256-14
4Estonia401336-31
View full UEFA Nations League tables

