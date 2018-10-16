UEFA Nations League - Group D1
Latvia0Georgia3

Latvia v Georgia

Line-ups

Latvia

  • 1Vanins
  • 21Zulevs
  • 4Dubra
  • 19Jagodinskis
  • 2Maksimenko
  • 14Ciganiks
  • 8FertovsSubstituted forIsajevsat 45'minutes
  • 17Tarasovs
  • 11KarasausksSubstituted forIkaunieksat 70'minutes
  • 15Rakels
  • 22GutkovskisBooked at 46minsSubstituted forSabalaat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Solovjovs
  • 6Kurakins
  • 7Rugins
  • 9Ikaunieks
  • 10Sabala
  • 12Ikstens
  • 13Isajevs
  • 16Lukjanovs
  • 18Savalnieks
  • 20Oss
  • 23Steinbors

Georgia

  • 1Loria
  • 2Kakabadze
  • 3Khotcholava
  • 4Kashia
  • 23Dvali
  • 17Merebashvili
  • 6Kvekveskiri
  • 7KankavaSubstituted forAburjaniaat 34'minutes
  • 11Chakvetadze
  • 21Gvilia
  • 8Qazaishvili

Substitutes

  • 5Kvirkvelia
  • 9Kiteishvili
  • 10Ananidze
  • 12Kvaskhvadze
  • 13Kacharava
  • 14Kupatadze
  • 15Aburjania
  • 16Tabidze
  • 18Tchanturishvili
  • 20Jigauri
  • 22Navalovski
Referee:
Petr Ardeleanu

Match Stats

Home TeamLatviaAway TeamGeorgia
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home8
Away13
Shots on Target
Home1
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away13

Live Text

Attempt missed. Valerijs Sabala (Latvia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Deniss Rakels.

Substitution

Substitution, Latvia. Valerijs Sabala replaces Vladislavs Gutkovskis.

Substitution

Substitution, Latvia. Davis Ikaunieks replaces Arturs Karasausks.

Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Davit Khotcholava.

Attempt blocked. Deniss Rakels (Latvia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Giorgi Merebashvili (Georgia).

Deniss Rakels (Latvia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Giorgi Merebashvili (Georgia).

Vjaceslavs Isajevs (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Giorgi Chakvetadze (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vadims Zulevs (Latvia).

Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Andrejs Ciganiks.

Goal!

Goal! Latvia 0, Georgia 3. Giorgi Chakvetadze (Georgia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Giorgi Aburjania.

Attempt saved. Valerian Gvilia (Georgia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Valeri Qazaishvili with a cross.

Giorgi Chakvetadze (Georgia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Vadims Zulevs (Latvia).

Davit Khotcholava (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vitalijs Jagodinskis (Latvia).

Foul by Nika Kvekveskiri (Georgia).

Deniss Rakels (Latvia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Georgia. Nika Kvekveskiri tries a through ball, but Otar Kakabadze is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Valerian Gvilia (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Valeri Qazaishvili.

Giorgi Merebashvili (Georgia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Vitalijs Maksimenko (Latvia).

Attempt blocked. Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vladislavs Gutkovskis.

Attempt saved. Deniss Rakels (Latvia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrejs Ciganiks.

Giorgi Merebashvili (Georgia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Vitalijs Maksimenko (Latvia).

Guram Kashia (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia).

Booking

Vladislavs Gutkovskis (Latvia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Giorgi Aburjania (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vladislavs Gutkovskis (Latvia).

Second Half

Second Half begins Latvia 0, Georgia 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Latvia. Vjaceslavs Isajevs replaces Aleksandrs Fertovs.

Half Time

First Half ends, Latvia 0, Georgia 2.

Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Kaspars Dubra.

Attempt blocked. Valeri Qazaishvili (Georgia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Giorgi Merebashvili.

Giorgi Chakvetadze (Georgia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Vadims Zulevs (Latvia).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg430110199
2Belarus42206068
3Moldova412124-25
4San Marino4004013-130

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine33004139
2Czech Rep310234-13
3Slovakia200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France31203215
2Netherlands21014223
3Germany302114-32

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo42206248
2Azerbaijan41305236
3Faroe Islands411247-34
4Malta402248-42

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales32015326
2Denmark21102024
3R. of Ireland301215-41

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland32019366
2Belgium22005146
3Iceland3003111-100

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia43018539
2Armenia42026426
3Gibraltar420235-26
4Liechtenstein410358-33

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia440090912
2Kazakhstan41216425
3Latvia402215-42
4Andorra402218-72

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain320110466
2England31114404
3Croatia201106-61

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel32014226
2Scotland21013213
3Albania310214-33

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia42205238
2Montenegro42116337
3Romania41304316
4Lithuania400429-70

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Italy31112204
3Poland301235-21

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway43014139
2Bulgaria43015329
3Cyprus420245-16
4Slovenia400426-40

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze33005149
2Austria21011103
3Northern Ireland300315-40

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32104137
2Turkey310246-23
3Sweden201123-11

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland440050512
2Greece420234-16
3Hungary411256-14
4Estonia401336-31
View full UEFA Nations League tables

