Attempt missed. Valerijs Sabala (Latvia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Deniss Rakels.
Latvia v Georgia
-
Line-ups
Latvia
- 1Vanins
- 21Zulevs
- 4Dubra
- 19Jagodinskis
- 2Maksimenko
- 14Ciganiks
- 8FertovsSubstituted forIsajevsat 45'minutes
- 17Tarasovs
- 11KarasausksSubstituted forIkaunieksat 70'minutes
- 15Rakels
- 22GutkovskisBooked at 46minsSubstituted forSabalaat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Solovjovs
- 6Kurakins
- 7Rugins
- 9Ikaunieks
- 10Sabala
- 12Ikstens
- 13Isajevs
- 16Lukjanovs
- 18Savalnieks
- 20Oss
- 23Steinbors
Georgia
- 1Loria
- 2Kakabadze
- 3Khotcholava
- 4Kashia
- 23Dvali
- 17Merebashvili
- 6Kvekveskiri
- 7KankavaSubstituted forAburjaniaat 34'minutes
- 11Chakvetadze
- 21Gvilia
- 8Qazaishvili
Substitutes
- 5Kvirkvelia
- 9Kiteishvili
- 10Ananidze
- 12Kvaskhvadze
- 13Kacharava
- 14Kupatadze
- 15Aburjania
- 16Tabidze
- 18Tchanturishvili
- 20Jigauri
- 22Navalovski
- Referee:
- Petr Ardeleanu
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away13
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution, Latvia. Valerijs Sabala replaces Vladislavs Gutkovskis.
Substitution
Substitution, Latvia. Davis Ikaunieks replaces Arturs Karasausks.
Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Davit Khotcholava.
Attempt blocked. Deniss Rakels (Latvia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Giorgi Merebashvili (Georgia).
Deniss Rakels (Latvia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Giorgi Merebashvili (Georgia).
Vjaceslavs Isajevs (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Giorgi Chakvetadze (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vadims Zulevs (Latvia).
Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Andrejs Ciganiks.
Goal!
Goal! Latvia 0, Georgia 3. Giorgi Chakvetadze (Georgia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Giorgi Aburjania.
Attempt saved. Valerian Gvilia (Georgia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Valeri Qazaishvili with a cross.
Giorgi Chakvetadze (Georgia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Vadims Zulevs (Latvia).
Davit Khotcholava (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vitalijs Jagodinskis (Latvia).
Foul by Nika Kvekveskiri (Georgia).
Deniss Rakels (Latvia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Georgia. Nika Kvekveskiri tries a through ball, but Otar Kakabadze is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Valerian Gvilia (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Valeri Qazaishvili.
Giorgi Merebashvili (Georgia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Vitalijs Maksimenko (Latvia).
Attempt blocked. Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vladislavs Gutkovskis.
Attempt saved. Deniss Rakels (Latvia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrejs Ciganiks.
Giorgi Merebashvili (Georgia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Vitalijs Maksimenko (Latvia).
Guram Kashia (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia).
Booking
Vladislavs Gutkovskis (Latvia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Giorgi Aburjania (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vladislavs Gutkovskis (Latvia).
Second Half
Second Half begins Latvia 0, Georgia 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Latvia. Vjaceslavs Isajevs replaces Aleksandrs Fertovs.
Half Time
First Half ends, Latvia 0, Georgia 2.
Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Kaspars Dubra.
Attempt blocked. Valeri Qazaishvili (Georgia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Giorgi Merebashvili.
Giorgi Chakvetadze (Georgia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Vadims Zulevs (Latvia).