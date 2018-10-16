Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ukraine v Czech Republic
Line-ups
Ukraine
- 12Pyatov
- 21Karavayev
- 5Burda
- 20RakitskiyBooked at 39mins
- 22Matvyenko
- 6Stepanenko
- 7Yarmolenko
- 11Marlos
- 8Malinovskiy
- 10KonoplyankaSubstituted forTsygankovat 70'minutes
- 18Yaremchuk
Substitutes
- 1Boyko
- 2Butko
- 3Plastun
- 4Krivtsov
- 9Kulach
- 13Petryak
- 14Kravets
- 15Tsygankov
- 16Sydorchuk
- 17Zinchenko
- 19Makarenko
- 23Lunin
Czech Rep
- 23Pavlenka
- 4Gebre Selassie
- 3CelustkaBooked at 19mins
- 5Brabec
- 22Novak
- 20VydraSubstituted forZmrhalat 67'minutes
- 21Pavelka
- 7Barak
- 14Jankto
- 9Dockal
- 19Schick
Substitutes
- 1Vaclik
- 6Kudela
- 8Zmrhal
- 10Travnik
- 11Krmencik
- 12Stronati
- 13Masopust
- 16Koubek
- 17Coufal
- 18Sural
- Referee:
- Gediminas Mazeika
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Foul by Ondrej Celustka (Czech Republic).
Attempt missed. Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marlos.
Substitution
Substitution, Ukraine. Viktor Tsygankov replaces Yevhen Konoplyanka.
Attempt missed. Antonin Barak (Czech Republic) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Borek Dockal with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Oleksandr Karavayev.
Attempt blocked. David Pavelka (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonin Barak.
David Pavelka (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Czech Republic. Jaromir Zmrhal replaces Matej Vydra.
Foul by Yevhen Konoplyanka (Ukraine).
Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Ukraine).
David Pavelka (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Ukraine. Yevhen Konoplyanka tries a through ball, but Mykola Matvyenko is caught offside.
Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Andriy Pyatov.
Attempt saved. David Pavelka (Czech Republic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Borek Dockal.
Attempt missed. Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Offside, Czech Republic. Matej Vydra tries a through ball, but Jakub Jankto is caught offside.
Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine).
Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Theodor Gebre Selassie.
Attempt missed. Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Mykola Matvyenko with a cross.
Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Antonin Barak (Czech Republic).
Attempt blocked. Jakub Jankto (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Borek Dockal.
Second Half
Second Half begins Ukraine 1, Czech Republic 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Ukraine 1, Czech Republic 0.
Attempt missed. Jakub Jankto (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Matej Vydra.
Goal!
Goal! Ukraine 1, Czech Republic 0. Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Roman Yaremchuk.
Attempt blocked. Antonin Barak (Czech Republic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Theodor Gebre Selassie.
Foul by Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine).
Ondrej Celustka (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matej Vydra (Czech Republic).
Booking
Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Ukraine) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Ukraine).
Matej Vydra (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Ukraine).
Borek Dockal (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Czech Republic. Jirí Pavlenka tries a through ball, but Patrik Schick is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marlos.