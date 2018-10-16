UEFA Nations League - Group B1
Ukraine1Czech Rep0

Ukraine v Czech Republic

Line-ups

Ukraine

  • 12Pyatov
  • 21Karavayev
  • 5Burda
  • 20RakitskiyBooked at 39mins
  • 22Matvyenko
  • 6Stepanenko
  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 11Marlos
  • 8Malinovskiy
  • 10KonoplyankaSubstituted forTsygankovat 70'minutes
  • 18Yaremchuk

Substitutes

  • 1Boyko
  • 2Butko
  • 3Plastun
  • 4Krivtsov
  • 9Kulach
  • 13Petryak
  • 14Kravets
  • 15Tsygankov
  • 16Sydorchuk
  • 17Zinchenko
  • 19Makarenko
  • 23Lunin

Czech Rep

  • 23Pavlenka
  • 4Gebre Selassie
  • 3CelustkaBooked at 19mins
  • 5Brabec
  • 22Novak
  • 20VydraSubstituted forZmrhalat 67'minutes
  • 21Pavelka
  • 7Barak
  • 14Jankto
  • 9Dockal
  • 19Schick

Substitutes

  • 1Vaclik
  • 6Kudela
  • 8Zmrhal
  • 10Travnik
  • 11Krmencik
  • 12Stronati
  • 13Masopust
  • 16Koubek
  • 17Coufal
  • 18Sural
Referee:
Gediminas Mazeika

Match Stats

Home TeamUkraineAway TeamCzech Rep
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home12
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ondrej Celustka (Czech Republic).

Attempt missed. Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marlos.

Substitution

Substitution, Ukraine. Viktor Tsygankov replaces Yevhen Konoplyanka.

Attempt missed. Antonin Barak (Czech Republic) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Borek Dockal with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Oleksandr Karavayev.

Attempt blocked. David Pavelka (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonin Barak.

David Pavelka (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Czech Republic. Jaromir Zmrhal replaces Matej Vydra.

Foul by Yevhen Konoplyanka (Ukraine).

Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Ukraine).

David Pavelka (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Ukraine. Yevhen Konoplyanka tries a through ball, but Mykola Matvyenko is caught offside.

Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Andriy Pyatov.

Attempt saved. David Pavelka (Czech Republic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Borek Dockal.

Attempt missed. Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Offside, Czech Republic. Matej Vydra tries a through ball, but Jakub Jankto is caught offside.

Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine).

Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Theodor Gebre Selassie.

Attempt missed. Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Mykola Matvyenko with a cross.

Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Antonin Barak (Czech Republic).

Attempt blocked. Jakub Jankto (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Borek Dockal.

Second Half

Second Half begins Ukraine 1, Czech Republic 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Ukraine 1, Czech Republic 0.

Attempt missed. Jakub Jankto (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Matej Vydra.

Goal!

Goal! Ukraine 1, Czech Republic 0. Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Roman Yaremchuk.

Attempt blocked. Antonin Barak (Czech Republic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Theodor Gebre Selassie.

Foul by Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine).

Ondrej Celustka (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matej Vydra (Czech Republic).

Booking

Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Ukraine) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Ukraine).

Matej Vydra (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Ukraine).

Borek Dockal (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Czech Republic. Jirí Pavlenka tries a through ball, but Patrik Schick is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marlos.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg430110199
2Belarus42206068
3Moldova412124-25
4San Marino4004013-130

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine33004139
2Czech Rep310234-13
3Slovakia200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France31203215
2Netherlands21014223
3Germany302114-32

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo42206248
2Azerbaijan41305236
3Faroe Islands411247-34
4Malta402248-42

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales32015326
2Denmark21102024
3R. of Ireland301215-41

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland32019366
2Belgium22005146
3Iceland3003111-100

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia43018539
2Armenia42026426
3Gibraltar420235-26
4Liechtenstein410358-33

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia440090912
2Kazakhstan41216425
3Latvia402215-42
4Andorra402218-72

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain320110466
2England31114404
3Croatia201106-61

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel32014226
2Scotland21013213
3Albania310214-33

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia42205238
2Montenegro42116337
3Romania41304316
4Lithuania400429-70

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Italy31112204
3Poland301235-21

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway43014139
2Bulgaria43015329
3Cyprus420245-16
4Slovenia400426-40

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze33005149
2Austria21011103
3Northern Ireland300315-40

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32104137
2Turkey310246-23
3Sweden201123-11

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland440050512
2Greece420234-16
3Hungary411256-14
4Estonia401336-31
View full UEFA Nations League tables

