Martin O'Neill sees 'positives' despite latest Republic of Ireland defeat

Martin O'Neill has vowed to battle on with his squad

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill said he saw "positives" in his team's display despite the 1-0 Nations League defeat by Wales.

Harry Wilson's second-half free-kick saw the Republic suffer a fifth defeat in nine games since the 1-0 World Cup qualifier win in Cardiff last October.

"I thought there was a lot of positive play," O'Neill told Sky Sports.

"We dealt with the ball better than the other evening [against Denmark]. There were some really good performances."

The Irish did play with a high tempo early and a mistake by young Welsh midfielder Matthew Smith gifted an early chance to Cyrus Christie but the Fulham player's shot was saved at full stretch by keeper Wayne Hennessey.

However, the Republic carved out few further opportunities as their struggle for goals continued, with the Irish having managed only five in their past nine games.

"We wanted to play with intensity and high up the field," said O'Neill.

"Cyrus, who has done very, very well for us, could have taken it on a couple of yards and just side-footed it into the net.

"We're not renowned for scoring a lot of goals so we need to take the chances when they come.

"There was a grandstand finish for the last 20, 25 minutes of the game when we thought we could get something.

"There was always the possibility of Wales putting the game beyond us but overall, I thought, a lot of positives tonight despite the result."

The Republic boss said that the team and management will continue to work hard despite their disappointing run.

"We lack a little bit of technical ability. We have spirit in abundance but spirit alone with not take you where you really want to go," he said.

"We have to learn now. To try and eek out some chances to score goals. We need to be more creative if we can."