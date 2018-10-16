Naby Keita: Liverpool midfielder set for scan after injury

Keita suffered a back injury against Napoli earlier this month but returned for Liverpool's game against Manchester City before the international break

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita will have a scan when he returns to the club after being injured playing for Guinea.

Keita hurt his hamstring in Tuesday's African Cup of Nations qualifier in Rwanda, reports Agence France Presse.

The 23-year-old has made 10 starts for the Reds since joining from RB Leipzig.

Keita is the fourth Reds player - along with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk - to be injured in the international break.