Thomas Frank: Brentford appoint new head coach

Thomas Frank left his job as Brondby boss in March 2016

Championship club Brentford have named Thomas Frank as their new head coach, replacing former first-team boss Dean Smith after he left for Aston Villa.

The 45-year-old Dane was previously an assistant head coach at Griffin Park, working under Smith for two years.

Frank spent five years working with Denmark's U16, U17 and U19 sides, before becoming Brondby boss in 2013.

"Thomas knows the club's strategy inside out," co-director of football Rasmus Ankersen told the club website.

The Bees are seventh, one point below the play-off places, after four wins and two defeats in 12 league games.

Frank's first game in charge will be Saturday's visit of Bristol City in the Championship.

At Brentford, Smith was assisted by both Frank and Richard O'Kelly, but the latter has followed Smith to Villa Park, where former England and Chelsea captain John Terry has also joined the coaching team.

But Frank, who guided Brondby to fourth and third-place finishes in 2014 and 2015 respectively, has remained at Griffin Park and subsequently been promoted.

The Bees' co-sporting director Phil Giles added: "[Rasmus] and I have used Dean's departure as a chance to pause and review what we need to add to the coaching staff to keep moving forward.

"We feel the club is in a good place and we don't think it is time for big changes. Promoting Thomas ensures that we can keep building on the foundations that are already in place and working."

Ankersen added: "He has played a major role in the development of our style of play over the past couple of years and we believe he is ready for the job."