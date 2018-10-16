Yeovil Town Ladies: Gary Dawkins appointed new chairman at WSL club

Gary Dawkins is also managing director of Yeovil Town Ladies' main sponsor Fusion Fostering

Yeovil Town Ladies have confirmed Gary Dawkins will replace Steve Allinson as chairman.

Dawkins is also the managing director of the WSL club's main sponsors and will succeed Allinson, chairman since 2014, with immediate effect.

"I have had the most incredible four years and have seen us promoted to WSL 1, as well as move to full-time professional football," Allinson said.

Yeovil are currently bottom and without a win this season in the league.