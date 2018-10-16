Women's Champions League: Chelsea v Fiorentina (Wed)

Women's Super League champions Chelsea reached their first European semi-final last term

Chelsea will aim to bounce back from Sunday's 5-0 home loss to Arsenal when they host Fiorentina in the Women's Champions League on Wednesday.

The Italian club will visit Kingsmeadow for the first leg of their last-16 knockout tie [19:35 BST kick-off].

Chelsea are England's last remaining side in Europe this term after Atletico Madrid eliminated Manchester City.

The Londoners enjoyed an 11-0 aggregate win over SFK 2000 Sarajevo of Bosnia & Herzegovina in the round of 32.

The return leg of Emma Hayes' side's tie against Florence-based Fiorentina will take place on Wednesday, 31 October.

No British side has reached the final of Europe's premier women's football club competition since Arsenal won a quadruple of trophies in 2007.