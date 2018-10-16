Kim Little: Arsenal's Scotland midfielder fractures leg and could miss 10 weeks

Kim Little opened the scoring from the penalty spot as Arsenal beat title holders Chelsea 5-0

Arsenal and Scotland midfielder Kim Little has suffered a fractured fibula and will be out for up to 10 weeks.

The 28-year-old was injured during the Gunners' 5-0 win at Chelsea in the Women's Super League on Sunday.

Little has enjoyed fine form this term, playing a key role in Arsenal's 100% start in the WSL and helping Scotland qualify for 2019's Women's World Cup.

A statement on Arsenal's website said the injury was caused by a "heavy tackle" in the second half at Chelsea.