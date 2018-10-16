Africa Cup of Nations: Madagascar qualify for first ever finals

Madagascar's Njiva Rakotoharimalala plays his club football in Thailand

A goal from Thailand-based Njiva Rakotoharimalala sent Madagascar to their first ever Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The 26-year-old midfielder scored the only goal of the game just before half-time as the Malagasy beat visiting Equatorial Guinea.

The result puts Madagascar on ten points in Group A to guarantee them a place in Cameroon next year.

Senegal will join them in the finals if they can win in Sudan later on Tuesday.

The games was played away from Antananarivo in the city of Vontovorona after fans died in a crush during a qualifier last month at the stadium in the capital.

Madagascar become the 40th different nation to qualify for the Nations Cup finals.