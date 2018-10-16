Ivorian Nicolas Pepe succeeds Kylian Mbappe as player of the month

Lille forward Nicolas Pepe has three goals in nine appearances for two-time African champions Ivory Coast

Lille and Ivory Coast's Nicolas Pepe has become the first African player to win a French Ligue 1 player of the month award since Morocco's Sofiane Boufal in April 2016.

The 23-year-old winger had four goals and an assist in his four matches in September as Lille climb to second in the table behind champions Paris Saint-Germain.

He succeeds France World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe, who won the August award for his feats with Paris Saint-Germain.

"This is for the entire team and not a personal glory," said the Ivorian.

Ex-Lille player, Moroccan Sofiane Boufal who moved to Southampton in August 2016, was the last African to win the award.

Beaten to the August award by Kylian Mbappé, Pépé saw off the challenges of Sainte-Etienne's Tunisian international Wahbi Khazri and Lyon's Tanguy Ndombélé to the monthly honour awarded by the Player's Union (UNFP).

He has scored 20 goals for Lille, whom he joined from Angers in July 2017, in 47 matches.

Born in France to Ivorian parents, Pépé made his debut for the Elephants in a goalless friendly against France in November 2016.

Omitted from this month's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Central African Republic, he has three goals in nine appearances for the two-time African champions.