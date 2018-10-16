Salford City investigate Braintree Town claims of 'serious crowd trouble' at Moor Lane

Moor Lane-based Salford City are top of the National League table on goal difference

Salford City have begun an investigation after Braintree Town made allegations of "serious crowd trouble" and assault at Saturday's match at Moor Lane, BBC Radio Manchester reports.

The two sides drew 2-2 at the home of National League leaders Salford.

Braintree have reported the incident, which allegedly involved "severe intimidation and physical assault".

The Football Association have told BBC Sport they will be seeking observations from Braintree regarding the matter.

Saturday's match saw a dramatic finish as Rory Gaffney scored in second-half stoppage time for the hosts to deny Braintree victory.

Between 40 and 60 Braintree supporters attended the game, according to their chairman, Lee Harding.

"The stewarding arrangements for a crowd approaching 3,000 did appear to be lacking and those that were in position did appear to be inexperienced," he told the club website.

There were also reports of crowd trouble following Salford's 3-0 home win over Hartlepool in September.

City are co-owned by former Manchester United players Gary and Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt.