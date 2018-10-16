Kory Roberts: Walsall centre-back extends contract until 2020

Kory Roberts was a regular in the Walsall side at the end of last season

Walsall centre-back Kory Roberts has signed a one-year contract extension with the League One club.

The 20-year-old will stay at the Bescot Stadium until the summer of 2020.

Roberts has played 28 times since coming through the club's youth ranks, but has been ruled out of the current campaign after breaking his leg in a pre-season friendly with Stoke City.

"It's important for the lad psychologically," Walsall manager Dean Keates told the club website.

"I am told we could possibly have him back at the end of the season.

"But I've said to Kory 'forget about this season, just make sure you are ready for when you come back for pre-season'."