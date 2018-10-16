Birmingham City's Nicolai Brock-Madsen leaves St Mirren after five games

Nicolai Brock-Madsen
Nicolai Brock-Madsen made five appearances for St Mirren

St Mirren striker Nicolai Brock-Madsen has returned to Birmingham City, the Paisley club have confirmed.

The 25-year-old joined on a six-month loan with an option to stay until May.

However, after just five games without a goal for Saints, Brock-Madsen is heading back to the English Championship.

"The club would like to thank Nicolai for his contributions and wish him well for his future career," said a statement.

Brock-Madsen, a Danish age-group international, joined Birmingham from home-town club Randers FC in 2015.

He has since had loan spells at PEC Zwolle in the Dutch Eredivise and Cracovia in Poland for the second half of last season.

