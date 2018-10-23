Crawley Town v Exeter City
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lincoln City
|14
|10
|2
|2
|28
|11
|17
|32
|2
|Exeter
|14
|8
|4
|2
|24
|12
|12
|28
|3
|MK Dons
|14
|7
|6
|1
|17
|8
|9
|27
|4
|Newport
|14
|8
|3
|3
|21
|24
|-3
|27
|5
|Colchester
|14
|7
|4
|3
|29
|15
|14
|25
|6
|Tranmere
|14
|6
|6
|2
|17
|12
|5
|24
|7
|Bury
|14
|6
|4
|4
|23
|15
|8
|22
|8
|Crawley
|14
|7
|1
|6
|22
|19
|3
|22
|9
|Forest Green
|14
|4
|9
|1
|20
|13
|7
|21
|10
|Stevenage
|14
|6
|3
|5
|16
|14
|2
|21
|11
|Carlisle
|14
|6
|1
|7
|14
|17
|-3
|19
|12
|Swindon
|14
|4
|6
|4
|17
|18
|-1
|18
|13
|Mansfield
|12
|3
|8
|1
|16
|9
|7
|17
|14
|Yeovil
|13
|4
|5
|4
|20
|15
|5
|17
|15
|Oldham
|13
|4
|5
|4
|16
|13
|3
|17
|16
|Port Vale
|14
|5
|2
|7
|14
|19
|-5
|17
|17
|Crewe
|13
|4
|3
|6
|13
|13
|0
|15
|18
|Morecambe
|14
|4
|1
|9
|14
|26
|-12
|13
|19
|Northampton
|14
|2
|6
|6
|11
|20
|-9
|12
|20
|Grimsby
|13
|3
|3
|7
|9
|18
|-9
|12
|21
|Notts County
|13
|3
|3
|7
|16
|30
|-14
|12
|22
|Cheltenham
|13
|2
|4
|7
|10
|19
|-9
|10
|23
|Cambridge
|14
|2
|3
|9
|12
|27
|-15
|9
|24
|Macclesfield
|14
|1
|4
|9
|13
|25
|-12
|7