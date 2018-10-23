League Two
Forest Green19:45Tranmere
Venue: The New Lawn

Forest Green Rovers v Tranmere Rovers

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City14102228111732
2Exeter1484224121228
3MK Dons14761178927
4Newport148332124-327
5Colchester1474329151425
6Tranmere146621712524
7Bury146442315822
8Crawley147162219322
9Forest Green144912013721
10Stevenage146351614221
11Carlisle146171417-319
12Swindon144641718-118
13Mansfield12381169717
14Yeovil134542015517
15Oldham134541613317
16Port Vale145271419-517
17Crewe134361313015
18Morecambe144191426-1213
19Northampton142661120-912
20Grimsby13337918-912
21Notts County133371630-1412
22Cheltenham132471019-910
23Cambridge142391227-159
24Macclesfield141491325-127
View full League Two table

