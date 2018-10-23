League One
Plymouth19:45Gillingham
Venue: Home Park

Plymouth Argyle v Gillingham

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth14103124111333
2Peterborough1483330201027
3Sunderland1375126131326
4Accrington147521813526
5Barnsley1374226111525
6Doncaster147432419525
7Luton146442118322
8Walsall136431514122
9Charlton136342118321
10Coventry146351314-121
11Fleetwood145542113820
12Southend146261818020
13Blackpool12471149519
14Burton135261617-117
15Scunthorpe144552229-717
16Rochdale144462128-716
17Wycombe143651721-415
18Shrewsbury142661115-412
19Gillingham133371825-712
20Bristol Rovers14257913-411
21Wimbledon143291020-1011
22Oxford Utd142481323-1010
23Bradford1431101022-1210
24Plymouth141491125-147
