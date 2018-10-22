Championship
QPR19:45Sheff Wed
Venue: Loftus Road Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield Wednesday

Adam Reach of Sheffield Wednesday
Adam Reach has scored in three of Sheffield Wednesday's past four league matches
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Tuesday

Full-back Jake Bidwell (shoulder) and midfielder Jordan Cousins (ankle) are QPR's main injury concerns for Tuesday's visit of Sheffield Wednesday.

Rangers boss Steve McClaren could name the same team that beat Ipswich on Saturday if Bidwell is fit to play.

Wednesday remain without a number of first-teamers, including Fernando Forestieri and Marco Matias.

Meanwhile, striker Sam Winnall's return from a long-term knee injury has been delayed by a hamstring problem.

Match facts

  • QPR have lost just one of their last 10 home league matches against Sheffield Wednesday (W4 D5).
  • Sheffield Wednesday have not lost consecutive league matches against QPR since November 2009.
  • QPR manager Steve McClaren has won four of his five Championship meetings with Sheffield Wednesday (D1).
  • Sheffield Wednesday have lost their last four league matches in London since a 1-0 win at Fulham in August 2017.
  • QPR have the lowest percentage of home points won in the Championship this season (7/17 - 41.2%).
  • Sheffield Wednesday have lost each of their last five matches on Tuesdays in all competitions.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 23rd October 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Middlesbrough13742167925
2Sheff Utd138142215725
3West Brom1373331181324
4Leeds1365223111223
5Derby136341714321
6Norwich136341716121
7Blackburn135621616021
8Wigan136251516-120
9Nottm Forest134721815319
10Bristol City135441714319
11Sheff Wed135442020019
12Brentford134632015518
13Aston Villa134632120118
14Birmingham133821412217
15Swansea134541210217
16QPR135261119-817
17Stoke134451719-216
18Bolton134451116-516
19Reading133371821-312
20Rotherham133371020-1012
21Preston132471925-610
22Millwall132471422-810
23Hull132381120-99
24Ipswich131661120-99
View full Championship table

