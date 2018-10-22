Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield Wednesday
Full-back Jake Bidwell (shoulder) and midfielder Jordan Cousins (ankle) are QPR's main injury concerns for Tuesday's visit of Sheffield Wednesday.
Rangers boss Steve McClaren could name the same team that beat Ipswich on Saturday if Bidwell is fit to play.
Wednesday remain without a number of first-teamers, including Fernando Forestieri and Marco Matias.
Meanwhile, striker Sam Winnall's return from a long-term knee injury has been delayed by a hamstring problem.
Match facts
- QPR have lost just one of their last 10 home league matches against Sheffield Wednesday (W4 D5).
- Sheffield Wednesday have not lost consecutive league matches against QPR since November 2009.
- QPR manager Steve McClaren has won four of his five Championship meetings with Sheffield Wednesday (D1).
- Sheffield Wednesday have lost their last four league matches in London since a 1-0 win at Fulham in August 2017.
- QPR have the lowest percentage of home points won in the Championship this season (7/17 - 41.2%).
- Sheffield Wednesday have lost each of their last five matches on Tuesdays in all competitions.