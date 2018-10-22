Championship
Swansea19:45Blackburn
Venue: Liberty Stadium

Swansea City v Blackburn Rovers

Matt Grimes
Swansea City midfielder Matt Grimes had a short loan at Blackburn earlier in his career
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Tuesday

Swansea City boss Graham Potter could restore absentees Kyle Naughton, Matt Grimes and Tom Carroll after Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa.

Winger Luciano Narsingh has a hamstring injury, although he is yet to make an appearance under Potter.

Blackburn expect ex-Swans striker Danny Graham and midfielder Harrison Reed to be fit despite back and groin issues which saw them withdrawn against Leeds.

Defender Ryan Nyambe may also return after a hamstring injury.

Match facts

  • Swansea and Blackburn last met in the FA Cup fourth round in January 2015 - Rovers won 3-1 at Ewood Park.
  • The last league meeting between Swansea and Blackburn was in April 2012 - the Swans won 3-0 at the Liberty Stadium in the Premier League.
  • Swansea have not lost three consecutive league matches outside of the top-flight since August 2009, a run of four in a row.
  • Both of Blackburn's goals against Leeds in their 2-1 win in their last game came from corners - prior to this, just two of their previous 33 league goals had been scored via a corner.
  • Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray has lost all three of his managerial meetings with Swansea in all competitions, all while he was Middlesbrough manager.
  • Blackburn are unbeaten in their last 13 league matches played on a Tuesday (W9 D4 L0).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Middlesbrough13742167925
2Sheff Utd138142215725
3West Brom1373331181324
4Leeds1365223111223
5Derby136341714321
6Norwich136341716121
7Blackburn135621616021
8Wigan136251516-120
9Nottm Forest134721815319
10Bristol City135441714319
11Sheff Wed135442020019
12Brentford134632015518
13Aston Villa134632120118
14Birmingham133821412217
15Swansea134541210217
16QPR135261119-817
17Stoke134451719-216
18Bolton134451116-516
19Reading133371821-312
20Rotherham133371020-1012
21Preston132471925-610
22Millwall132471422-810
23Hull132381120-99
24Ipswich131661120-99
