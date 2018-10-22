Swansea City v Blackburn Rovers

From the section

Swansea City midfielder Matt Grimes had a short loan at Blackburn earlier in his career

Swansea City boss Graham Potter could restore absentees Kyle Naughton, Matt Grimes and Tom Carroll after Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa.

Winger Luciano Narsingh has a hamstring injury, although he is yet to make an appearance under Potter.

Blackburn expect ex-Swans striker Danny Graham and midfielder Harrison Reed to be fit despite back and groin issues which saw them withdrawn against Leeds.

Defender Ryan Nyambe may also return after a hamstring injury.

