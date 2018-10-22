Millwall v Wigan Athletic
- From the section Championship
Millwall could give starts to defender Shaun Hutchinson and striker Tom Bradshaw against Wigan on Tuesday.
Hutchinson has not played for the Lions since 22 August because of a knee injury and was an unused substitute for Saturday's defeat by Reading.
Paul Cook's Wigan, who beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0 on Saturday, have no new injury problems.
Midfielder Darron Gibson continues his suspension following his red card at Preston earlier this month.
Match facts
- Millwall are unbeaten in six matches against Wigan (W3 D3 L0) since losing the 2012-13 FA Cup semi-final.
- Wigan have won just one of their 13 away matches against Millwall in all competitions (D4 L8), a 2-0 league win in August 2004.
- Millwall have lost seven of their last 10 Championship games (W1 D2) - their previous seven defeats came across a period of 37 matches.
- In the Championship (excluding play-offs), Wigan are winless in 13 league matches in London (D3 L10) since a 3-1 win at West Ham in August 2004.
- Four of the last five Championship goals conceded by Millwall have been from set pieces (two free-kicks, one penalty and one corner goal).
- All five of Wigan's league defeats this season have come in away matches - they have lost their last four in a row without finding the net.