Championship
Birmingham19:45Reading
Venue: St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

Birmingham City v Reading

Birmingham City manager Garry Monk
Garry Monk's Birmingham have taken 11 points from their past five Championship games
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Tuesday

In-form Birmingham City will look to protect their unbeaten home record in the Championship when they host Reading at St Andrew's on Tuesday.

Teenage midfielder Charlie Lakin (quad) missed Saturday's win at Stoke but is close to returning for Blues.

Anssi Jaakkola is likely to remain in goal for Reading after he started Saturday's 3-1 victory over Millwall.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (calf), Sam Baldock (calf) and John O'Shea (hamstring) missed that game and are all doubtful.

Match facts

  • Birmingham and Reading have already met once this season, with the Royals winning 2-0 in a Carabao Cup first-round tie in August.
  • Reading have won each of their last two league visits to St Andrew's against Birmingham in the past two seasons, keeping clean sheets in both games.
  • Birmingham lost their first home Championship match under Garry Monk against Middlesbrough - since then, they are unbeaten in 11 games (W5 D6 L0).
  • Reading are looking to win consecutive league games for the first time since December 2017, while manager Paul Clement has not achieved this feat since the final three games of the 2016-17 season as Swansea manager.
  • Birmingham are unbeaten in nine Championship games (W3 D6 L0) - the longest current run in the division.
  • Reading striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson has scored in each of his two previous league appearances at St Andrew's, doing so for Wolves in August 2016 and Reading in August 2017.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 23rd October 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Middlesbrough13742167925
2Sheff Utd138142215725
3West Brom1373331181324
4Leeds1365223111223
5Derby136341714321
6Norwich136341716121
7Blackburn135621616021
8Wigan136251516-120
9Nottm Forest134721815319
10Bristol City135441714319
11Sheff Wed135442020019
12Brentford134632015518
13Aston Villa134632120118
14Birmingham133821412217
15Swansea134541210217
16QPR135261119-817
17Stoke134451719-216
18Bolton134451116-516
19Reading133371821-312
20Rotherham133371020-1012
21Preston132471925-610
22Millwall132471422-810
23Hull132381120-99
24Ipswich131661120-99
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you