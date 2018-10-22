Birmingham City v Reading

Garry Monk's Birmingham have taken 11 points from their past five Championship games

In-form Birmingham City will look to protect their unbeaten home record in the Championship when they host Reading at St Andrew's on Tuesday.

Teenage midfielder Charlie Lakin (quad) missed Saturday's win at Stoke but is close to returning for Blues.

Anssi Jaakkola is likely to remain in goal for Reading after he started Saturday's 3-1 victory over Millwall.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (calf), Sam Baldock (calf) and John O'Shea (hamstring) missed that game and are all doubtful.

Match facts