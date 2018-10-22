Championship
Middlesbrough19:45Rotherham
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Rotherham United

Martin Braithwaite
Denmark international Martin Braithwaite missed the Sheffield Wednesday game on Friday
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Tuesday

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis wants forward Martin Braithwaite to feature in this week's two home games, starting with Rotherham United on Tuesday.

The Denmark international missed the Championship leaders' win at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday.

Millers defender Billy Jones will be assessed after he limped out of Saturday's draw at Bolton Wanderers.

Centre-half Richard Woods is a doubt, as he also came away from Bolton with an issue, suffering muscle tightness.

Match facts

  • Middlesbrough are unbeaten in seven home matches against Rotherham in all competitions (W4 D3 L0) since a 5-3 defeat in March 1965 at Ayresome Park.
  • Rotherham won their most recent league meeting against Middlesbrough, a 1-0 victory under Neil Warnock in March 2016.
  • Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis has not faced Rotherham in a league match since April 2005, when he was Stoke manager - the Millers won 2-1.
  • Manager Paul Warne has won just one point in his 19 away Championship matches as Rotherham boss (P19 W0 D1 L18), losing all five this season.
  • Middlesbrough have lost one of their last 32 league matches at the Riverside on a Tuesday (W23 D8), a 1-0 defeat to Norwich in September 2017.
  • Rotherham have lost their last 10 Championship matches on a Tuesday (eight in 2016-17, two in 2018-19).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Middlesbrough13742167925
2Sheff Utd138142215725
3West Brom1373331181324
4Leeds1365223111223
5Derby136341714321
6Norwich136341716121
7Blackburn135621616021
8Wigan136251516-120
9Nottm Forest134721815319
10Bristol City135441714319
11Sheff Wed135442020019
12Brentford134632015518
13Aston Villa134632120118
14Birmingham133821412217
15Swansea134541210217
16QPR135261119-817
17Stoke134451719-216
18Bolton134451116-516
19Reading133371821-312
20Rotherham133371020-1012
21Preston132471925-610
22Millwall132471422-810
23Hull132381120-99
24Ipswich131661120-99
View full Championship table

