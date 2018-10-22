Championship
Sheff Utd19:45Stoke
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v Stoke City

Dean Henderson
Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has kept four clean sheets in 13 appearances for the Blades
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Tuesday

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder could make changes after his side fell to a 2-1 defeat by Derby on Saturday.

Defender George Baldock is available again after missing out at the weekend through illness.

Stoke City defender Cuco Martina is likely to miss out after picking up a knock in Saturday's home defeat by Birmingham.

Striker Mame Biram Diouf (hamstring) is out while midfielder Sam Clucas is still lacking match-fitness.

Match facts

  • Sheffield United and Stoke have not faced each other since December 2007 in a Championship clash at Bramall Lane - a 3-0 victory for Stoke.
  • Stoke have conceded just four goals in their past seven league games against Sheffield United.
  • Sheffield United have won more Championship matches than any other side this season (8), though they have lost just one game fewer (4) than Stoke (5) despite being 15 places above the Potters.
  • Stoke have won all three of their matches on a Tuesday in all competitions this season.
  • Sheffield United have not trailed for a single minute in a league match at Bramall Lane since losing 2-1 to Swansea City on the opening day of the season.
  • Stoke have conceded first in seven Championship matches this season and are yet to come from behind to win any of those games (D2 L5).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Middlesbrough13742167925
2Sheff Utd138142215725
3West Brom1373331181324
4Leeds1365223111223
5Derby136341714321
6Norwich136341716121
7Blackburn135621616021
8Wigan136251516-120
9Nottm Forest134721815319
10Bristol City135441714319
11Sheff Wed135442020019
12Brentford134632015518
13Aston Villa134632120118
14Birmingham133821412217
15Swansea134541210217
16QPR135261119-817
17Stoke134451719-216
18Bolton134451116-516
19Reading133371821-312
20Rotherham133371020-1012
21Preston132471925-610
22Millwall132471422-810
23Hull132381120-99
24Ipswich131661120-99
