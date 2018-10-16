Substitution, Gibraltar. Kyle Casciaro replaces Jamie Coombes because of an injury.
Gibraltar v Liechtenstein
Line-ups
Gibraltar
- 1Goldwin
- 4Sergeant
- 14Chipolina
- 3Chipolina
- 12Mascarenhas-Olivero
- 8Bardon
- 7CasciaroBooked at 49mins
- 10WalkerBooked at 59mins
- 17HernandezSubstituted forCoombesat 45'minutesSubstituted forCasciaroat 75'minutes
- 11Pons
- 9Cabrera
Substitutes
- 2Garcia
- 5Jolley
- 6Annesley
- 13Cafer
- 15Barnett
- 16Casciaro
- 18Ballantine
- 19De Barr
- 20Britto
- 21Coombes
Liechtenstein
- 1Buchel
- 2Eberle
- 4Kaufmann
- 10WieserSubstituted forMalinat 45'minutes
- 3Goppel
- 23PolverinoBooked at 49mins
- 18Hasler
- 14Meier
- 9BüchelBooked at 39minsSubstituted forWolfingerat 67'minutes
- 11SalanovicBooked at 51mins
- 17Gubser
Substitutes
- 5Wolfinger
- 6Malin
- 7Erne
- 12Hobi
- 13Sele
- 15Yildiz
- 16Flatz
- 19Kieber
- 20Wolfinger
- 21Ospelt
- 22Rechsteiner
- Referee:
- Vasilis Dimitriou
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Substitution
Delay in match Jamie Coombes (Gibraltar) because of an injury.
Foul by Daniel Kaufmann (Liechtenstein).
George Cabrera (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Livio Meier (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anthony Bardon (Gibraltar).
Substitution
Substitution, Liechtenstein. Marco Wolfinger replaces Marcel Büchel.
Goal!
Goal! Gibraltar 2, Liechtenstein 1. Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Walker with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Gibraltar. Conceded by Benjamin Buchel.
Corner, Gibraltar. Conceded by Daniel Kaufmann.
Corner, Gibraltar. Conceded by Maximilian Goppel.
Goal!
Goal! Gibraltar 1, Liechtenstein 1. George Cabrera (Gibraltar) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lee Casciaro with a cross.
Booking
Liam Walker (Gibraltar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Livio Meier (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Walker (Gibraltar).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Daniel Kaufmann (Liechtenstein) because of an injury.
Delay in match George Cabrera (Gibraltar) because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Maximilian Goppel (Liechtenstein) because of an injury.
Corner, Gibraltar. Conceded by Maximilian Goppel.
Attempt blocked. Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jayce Mascarenhas-Olivero with a cross.
Daniel Kaufmann (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Cabrera (Gibraltar).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar) because of an injury.
Booking
Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein).
Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Michele Polverino (Liechtenstein) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar) is shown the yellow card.
Michele Polverino (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar).
Offside, Gibraltar. Lee Casciaro tries a through ball, but Jamie Coombes is caught offside.
Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jack Sergeant (Gibraltar).
Second Half
Second Half begins Gibraltar 0, Liechtenstein 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Liechtenstein. Andreas Malin replaces Sandro Wieser.
Substitution
Substitution, Gibraltar. Jamie Coombes replaces Andrew Hernandez.
Half Time
First Half ends, Gibraltar 0, Liechtenstein 1.