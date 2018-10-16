UEFA Nations League - Group D4
Gibraltar2Liechtenstein1

Gibraltar v Liechtenstein

Line-ups

Gibraltar

  • 1Goldwin
  • 4Sergeant
  • 14Chipolina
  • 3Chipolina
  • 12Mascarenhas-Olivero
  • 8Bardon
  • 7CasciaroBooked at 49mins
  • 10WalkerBooked at 59mins
  • 17HernandezSubstituted forCoombesat 45'minutesSubstituted forCasciaroat 75'minutes
  • 11Pons
  • 9Cabrera

Substitutes

  • 2Garcia
  • 5Jolley
  • 6Annesley
  • 13Cafer
  • 15Barnett
  • 16Casciaro
  • 18Ballantine
  • 19De Barr
  • 20Britto
  • 21Coombes

Liechtenstein

  • 1Buchel
  • 2Eberle
  • 4Kaufmann
  • 10WieserSubstituted forMalinat 45'minutes
  • 3Goppel
  • 23PolverinoBooked at 49mins
  • 18Hasler
  • 14Meier
  • 9BüchelBooked at 39minsSubstituted forWolfingerat 67'minutes
  • 11SalanovicBooked at 51mins
  • 17Gubser

Substitutes

  • 5Wolfinger
  • 6Malin
  • 7Erne
  • 12Hobi
  • 13Sele
  • 15Yildiz
  • 16Flatz
  • 19Kieber
  • 20Wolfinger
  • 21Ospelt
  • 22Rechsteiner
Referee:
Vasilis Dimitriou

Match Stats

Home TeamGibraltarAway TeamLiechtenstein
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home6
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Gibraltar. Kyle Casciaro replaces Jamie Coombes because of an injury.

Delay in match Jamie Coombes (Gibraltar) because of an injury.

Foul by Daniel Kaufmann (Liechtenstein).

George Cabrera (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Livio Meier (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Anthony Bardon (Gibraltar).

Substitution

Substitution, Liechtenstein. Marco Wolfinger replaces Marcel Büchel.

Goal!

Goal! Gibraltar 2, Liechtenstein 1. Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Walker with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Gibraltar. Conceded by Benjamin Buchel.

Corner, Gibraltar. Conceded by Daniel Kaufmann.

Corner, Gibraltar. Conceded by Maximilian Goppel.

Goal!

Goal! Gibraltar 1, Liechtenstein 1. George Cabrera (Gibraltar) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lee Casciaro with a cross.

Booking

Liam Walker (Gibraltar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Livio Meier (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Walker (Gibraltar).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Daniel Kaufmann (Liechtenstein) because of an injury.

Delay in match George Cabrera (Gibraltar) because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Maximilian Goppel (Liechtenstein) because of an injury.

Corner, Gibraltar. Conceded by Maximilian Goppel.

Attempt blocked. Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jayce Mascarenhas-Olivero with a cross.

Daniel Kaufmann (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by George Cabrera (Gibraltar).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar) because of an injury.

Booking

Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein).

Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Michele Polverino (Liechtenstein) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar) is shown the yellow card.

Michele Polverino (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar).

Offside, Gibraltar. Lee Casciaro tries a through ball, but Jamie Coombes is caught offside.

Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jack Sergeant (Gibraltar).

Second Half

Second Half begins Gibraltar 0, Liechtenstein 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Liechtenstein. Andreas Malin replaces Sandro Wieser.

Substitution

Substitution, Gibraltar. Jamie Coombes replaces Andrew Hernandez.

Half Time

First Half ends, Gibraltar 0, Liechtenstein 1.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg430110199
2Belarus42206068
3Moldova412124-25
4San Marino4004013-130

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine33004139
2Czech Rep310234-13
3Slovakia200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France31203215
2Netherlands21014223
3Germany302114-32

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo42206248
2Azerbaijan41305236
3Faroe Islands411247-34
4Malta402248-42

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales32015326
2Denmark21102024
3R. of Ireland301215-41

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland32019366
2Belgium22005146
3Iceland3003111-100

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia43018539
2Armenia42026426
3Gibraltar420235-26
4Liechtenstein410358-33

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia440090912
2Kazakhstan41216425
3Latvia402215-42
4Andorra402218-72

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain320110466
2England31114404
3Croatia201106-61

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel32014226
2Scotland21013213
3Albania310214-33

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia42205238
2Montenegro42116337
3Romania41304316
4Lithuania400429-70

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Italy31112204
3Poland301235-21

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway43014139
2Bulgaria43015329
3Cyprus420245-16
4Slovenia400426-40

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze33005149
2Austria21011103
3Northern Ireland300315-40

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32104137
2Turkey310246-23
3Sweden201123-11

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland440050512
2Greece420234-16
3Hungary411256-14
4Estonia401336-31
View full UEFA Nations League tables

