Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
France v Germany
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
France
- 1Lloris
- 2Pavard
- 4Varane
- 3Kimpembe
- 21Hernández
- 13Kanté
- 6Pogba
- 10Mbappé
- 7Griezmann
- 14Matuidi
- 9Giroud
Substitutes
- 5Sakho
- 8Lemar
- 11Dembélé
- 12Digne
- 15Nzonzi
- 16Mandanda
- 17NDombele
- 18Payet
- 19Sidibe
- 22Zouma
- 23Areola
Germany
- 1Neuer
- 4GinterBooked at 29mins
- 15Süle
- 5Hummels
- 2Kehrer
- 18Kimmich
- 8Kroos
- 14Schulz
- 9Werner
- 19Sané
- 6Gnabry
Substitutes
- 3Hector
- 7Draxler
- 10Brandt
- 11Can
- 12Leno
- 13Müller
- 20Tah
- 21Rudy
- 22ter Stegen
- 23Uth
- Referee:
- Milorad Mazic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Toni Kroos (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Olivier Giroud (France).
Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (France) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Mats Hummels (Germany).
Antoine Griezmann (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! France 1, Germany 1. Antoine Griezmann (France) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Lucas Hernández with a cross.
Corner, France. Conceded by Mats Hummels.
Corner, France. Conceded by Nico Schulz.
Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thilo Kehrer.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Presnel Kimpembe.
Leroy Sané (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Benjamin Pavard (France).
Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Germany).
Kylian Mbappé (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Joshua Kimmich (Germany).
Paul Pogba (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Germany).
Olivier Giroud (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (Germany) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nico Schulz.
Joshua Kimmich (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Blaise Matuidi (France).
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Hernández.
Offside, Germany. Nico Schulz tries a through ball, but Leroy Sané is caught offside.
Joshua Kimmich (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Hernández (France).
Attempt blocked. Paul Pogba (France) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, France. Conceded by Matthias Ginter.
Attempt blocked. Blaise Matuidi (France) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Corner, France. Conceded by Timo Werner.
Attempt blocked. Lucas Hernández (France) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Second Half
Second Half begins France 0, Germany 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, France 0, Germany 1.
Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (France) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Lucas Hernández.
Attempt blocked. Paul Pogba (France) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Joshua Kimmich (Germany).
Kylian Mbappé (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Blaise Matuidi (France).
Attempt missed. Matthias Ginter (Germany) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.