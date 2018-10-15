Tuesday's back pages

Telegraph
Telegraph Sport leads on Raheem Sterling's two goals in Spain
Mirror
Tuesday's Daily Mirror also features England's 3-2 win against Spain
Times
The Times calls it "one of the great nights"
Express
The Daily Mirror leads on Sterling's double
Star
And Sterling's first England goals since 2015 make the back of the Star
iSport
"England reign in Spain," says iSport

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you