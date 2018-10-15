Barry Ferguson offered Kelty Hearts manager's job

Barry Ferguson could return to management

Kelty Hearts have made former Scotland and Rangers captain Barry Ferguson an offer to become their new manager.

Representatives from the Lowland League leaders met with Ferguson, 40, on Sunday when he visited the club's New Central Park ground.

Ferguson's former Rangers colleague Lee Wallace assists with the under-20 side at Kelty and midfielder Stephen Husband played under Ferguson at Blackpool.

The club expect a decision from Ferguson within 48 hours.

However, he is not expected to be in the dugout for this Saturday's Scottish Cup second-round tie away to Peterhead.

Kelty Hearts were a junior side until 2017 when they made the leap into the seniors and joined the East of Scotland division.

Last season they won promotion to the Lowland League and currently sit above East Kilbride on goal difference, though East Kilbride have a game in hand. The eventual winners of the division will enter the Scottish League Two play-offs.

Ferguson had a spell as caretaker manager at Blackpool in 2014 before taking over at Clyde later that year.

He guided the Bully Wee to the League One play-offs in 2016 but resigned early in 2017 following a poor run of form.