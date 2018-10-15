John McGinn vows Scotland will be 'ready' for Nations League double-header

John McGinn (far right) won his 13th cap for Scotland against Portugal

John McGinn insists Scotland will be "ready" for next month's Nations League double-header after suffering "a confidence-shattering night" last week.

Israel consigned the Scots to their first defeat in the tournament on Thursday and Portugal then beat Alex McLeish's side in Sunday's friendly.

Aston Villa midfielder McGinn, 23, started both defeats with Scotland facing Albania and Israel in November.

"We know how important these next two games are," he said.

"We've always got belief in ourselves. Obviously, Thursday was a confidence-shattering night, a night where we all didn't turn up and we know that.

"We had to restore a bit of pride and for long spells in the game [against Portugal] we did that. We are still giving away silly goals, which we all know and need to address.

"We looked a lot more solid and created a lot more chances, albeit we only took one right at the death. Overall a better performance, but still things we need to improve on for the two massive games coming up."

Scotland beat Albania in their League C Group 1 opener last month and the Albanians beat Israel on Sunday to go three points clear at the top of the group.

Christian Panucci's side host McLeish's men on 17 November before Scotland finish at home to Israel on 20 November.

"We are back to our clubs now but in four weeks' time we will be ready for these games," added McGinn.