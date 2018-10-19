Fantasy football: Tips for picking your Premier League team

Hazard is the leading scorer in the Premier League this season

After another international break, the Premier League is back this weekend, meaning fantasy football players have some big decisions to make.

You've assessed who's picked up a knock while on duty with their country, you've checked the fixtures, but now come the big calls - who to pick in net, which striker to select and should you go three or four at the back?

We can't help you solve every dilemma but we can give you a few tips to give you a head start.

Blue is the colour

Now is a good time to have Chelsea players in your team.

Contrary to new boss Maurizio Sarri's pessimistic pre-season suggestion that it could take three months before the Blues squad start to show anything like title-challenging form, they have started the season in fine fettle, winning six and drawing two of their opening eight league games.

History suggests they will extend this unbeaten run on Saturday against Manchester United as the Red Devils have won just once in 16 games at Stamford Bridge - a 3-2 win in October 2012.

In fact, United have lost more Premier League games against Chelsea than against any other side (18), and the Blues are one of only two sides they have lost more games against than they've won in the Premier League, along with Brighton.

Now, who to pick from Chelsea I wonder? Maybe the top scorer in the division and the first player to record 10 Premier League goal involvements this season (seven goals, three assists)? Two words: Eden Hazard.

One other thing to note; picking Chelsea and Manchester United players could come at a small points cost this weekend. Games between the two in the Premier League have produced 232 yellow cards - that's 17 more than any other fixture in the competition's history.

Wilson! Wiiiiilllllsoooonnn!!!

Behind only Hazard for direct involvement in Premier League goals this season is Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, who has scored three and assisted four so far.

If you've not yet jumped on that particular bandwagon now might be an opportune time before he gets even more pricey.

This weekend, the Cherries face Southampton, who have lost their last three Premier League games by an aggregate score of 0-8.

Interestingly, only Manchester City (174) and Chelsea (142) have had more shots than Southampton in the Premier League this season (116).

But before you go recruiting Danny Ings, bear this in mind - the Saints have scored just six goals from those shots, giving them the second lowest conversion rate in the competition so far (5.2%, behind only Cardiff).

Let's talk about Sess baby

He's been in and out of the Fulham side so far this season, but this weekend might be a handy time to have Ryan Sessegnon in your starting line-up with the Cottagers facing Cardiff.

The 18-year-old midfielder has scored in all four of his matches against the Bluebirds.

You might want to think twice about having any Fulham defenders, though. They are without a clean sheet in their last 21 matches against Cardiff in all competitions.

Which City players to pick?

Manchester City are at home, which once again leaves fantasy players with a dilemma - who will Pep Guardiola pick and which of them are likely to fill their boots against Burnley?

Well, Sergio Aguero has scored six goals in six games against the Clarets in all competitions, scoring in each of his three appearances against them at the Etihad (four goals) while Raheem Sterling has been involved in 14 goals in his last 12 Premier League appearances at the ground (nine goals, five assists), scoring in all three of his home league games this season.*

*Other potent Manchester City forwards are available.

Kane still able

This week, Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane dismissed suggestions he needs a rest, saying he does not think his "game has dipped" after scoring only six times in his last 16 games for club and country.

This weekend is the perfect opportunity to illustrate that when he comes up against West Ham, against whom he has scored seven goals in his last seven Premier League games, including a brace at London Stadium in their 3-2 win last season.

The 25-year-old is also the Premier League's leading goalscorer away from home with four.

A tale of two strikers

Aubameyang scored twice in the Gunners' 5-1 win at Fulham

While we're discussing forwards, two of the league's best come up against each other this weekend when Arsenal host Leicester.

In the red corner, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been directly involved in 19 goals in his 21 Premier League games for Arsenal (14 goals, five assists) and has the best minutes-per-goal ratio of any Gunners player to have scored at least 10 in the competition, averaging a goal every 118 minutes.

In the blue corner, Leicester's Jamie Vardy has had a hand in 34 goals in 46 Premier League appearances against 'big six' opposition (27 goals, seven assists) since his Premier League debut - which actually came against Arsenal in August 2014.

The Gunners are a particular favourite for the 31-year-old, who has scored six goals in six Premier League starts against them, including a brace at the Emirates on the opening day of the 2017-18 season.