Spain v England: England fans' disorder in Seville unacceptable, says FA

Police in Seville fired gunshots in the air to disperse supporters

The behaviour of some England fans has been unacceptable before Monday's Nations League match against Spain in Seville, says the Football Association.

A group of supporters were dispersed by riot police on Sunday night.

Video footage showed fans kicking wing mirrors off parked vehicles and one man throwing a glass at a passing car in central Seville, although some complained of heavy-handed policing.

"We condemn the unacceptable behaviour witnessed in Seville," the FA said.

"With the Spain fixture still to come on Monday night, we urge those following the team to respect our hosts and act in a responsible manner."

There have been no reports of any arrests or serious injuries, but the FA said it would work with police to help identify any England fans involved in trouble.

"We will sanction any England Supporters' Travel Club member found to be responsible for disorder," it said.

More than 100 England fans were arrested in Amsterdam before England's 1-0 win in a friendly against the Netherlands in March.

Of the 13 who were identified as travel club members, one was given a life membership ban after throwing bicycles into the canal, while 10 others were given three-year suspensions.

Police say there were only three arrests from nearly 7,000 supporters who travelled from the UK to the World Cup in Russia in the summer.

"Anyone seen to be misbehaving could not only face being arrested and charged for offences in Spain, they could also be subject to a football banning order on their return to the UK," said football policing lead Mark Roberts, deputy chief constable of South Yorkshire Police.