Welsh Premier League & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 19 October

Barry Town v Llanelli Town; 19:45 BST: Barry sit in third spot, having won four out of their last five games while Llanelli have only won one of their last five matches. Andy Hill's Llanelli were denied victory by Kayne McLaggon's late goal earlier in the season at Stebonheath Park.

Caernarfon Town v Newtown; 19:45 BST: Newtown's run of three consecutive wins came to an end at Bala last weekend and Chris Hughes' side are fifth in the table. Caernarfon have drawn their last three games. Newtown won 2-0 when the sides met at Latham Park in the reverse fixture in August.

Saturday, 20 October

Carmarthen Town v Bala Town; 14:30 BST: Carmarthen are in the bottom two, having lost their last three games while fourth placed Bala, unbeaten in their last three games, will be looking to complete the double over Neil Smothers' side after a 2-1 win at Maes Tegid on the opening weekend of the season.

Cefn Druids v Cardiff Met; 14:30 BST: Cardiff Met beat Druids at Cyncoed earlier in the season while the last fixture between the sides at The Rock saw Druids win 1-0 in the play-off final to qualify for Europe. Cardiff Met are sixth in the table while Druids are ninth, two points clear of the bottom two, after Tuesday's loss at Connah's Quay.

Llandudno v Aberystwyth Town; 14:30 BST: Llandudno, beaten 6-1 at New Saints on Wednesday, sit just above the relegation zone and they will be looking to end a run of three consecutive games and to avenge a 1-0 defeat at Park Avenue in August. Aberystwyth are three points above their opponents in eighth spot but have won only once in their last six games.

The New Saints v Connah's Quay Nomads; 19:30 BST: Connah's Quay are two points ahead of New Saints following the midweek games in which both sides were victorious. Nomads won 1-0 at Deeside Stadium earlier in the season but they have not won away from home in this fixture since 1995.

Evo-Stik South Premier Division South

Saturday, 20 October: Merthyr Town v Beaconsfield Town; 15:00 BST

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League West Division

Saturday, 20 October: Trafford v Colwyn Bay; 15:00 BST

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 21 October

Cardiff City FC Women v Cyncoed Ladies; 14:00 BST

Cardiff Met Ladies v Swansea City Ladies; 14:00 BST

Llandudno Ladies v Briton Ferry Llansawel Ladies; 14:00 BST

Port Talbot Town Ladies v Caernarfon Town Women; 14:00 BST

Rhyl Ladies v Abergavenny Women; 14:00 BST