Graham Carey: Plymouth Argyle forward apologises for team after Oxford defeat

Graham Carey's three goals are the highest of any Argyle player in League One this season

Plymouth Argyle top-scorer Graham Carey said sorry to the club's supporters on behalf of the team after their 2-0 loss at Oxford United.

The loss saw Oxford leapfrog Argyle, who slipped back to the foot of League One, having won once this season.

"We know that wasn't acceptable and I can only apologise on behalf of the squad to the fans.

"Hopefully they continue supporting us because we do have enough quality to have a good season," said Carey.

The result came after Argyle had gone two games without a defeat - an encouraging draw at Barnsley, followed by victory over AFC Wimbledon.

"We didn't do enough to create enough chances," Carey continued.

"First half we had a few chances where we probably should have scored, and then it would have been a different game, but second half we were really poor."

Almost 1,300 Argyle fans made the journey to Oxford, but they booed their players off after the final whistle, their eighth loss in 13 league games.

"They're right to feel like that, they pay their money to come and support us, we've always been really grateful to that as the numbers we get away from home, considering where we are on the map, is unbelievable," Carey added.

"It does hurt us, but you have to stand up as men and accept that. If you put in a performance like that, especially in the second half, then you deserve all the criticism you get.

"We know we have enough quality in the dressing room to have a good season, but we just need to cut out silly mistakes and really show a bit more enthusiasm to win games."