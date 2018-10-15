Guinea coach Paul Put accepts apology form his own player Ibrahima Cisse

Belgian coach Paul Put is on the verge of leading Guinea to the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon

Guinea coach Paul Put has accepted an apology from his own midfielder Ibrahima Cisse for an angry celebration after scoring against Rwanda on Friday.

The Fulham player scored two minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier to complete the 2-0 win.

The 24-year-old's celebration seemed to centre on his anger at Put for not starting him in the match in Conakry.

I want to apologize to the public, the coach and my teammates who may have been hurt by my celebration," Cisse said on social media.

"It was more of a rage associated with the joy of having scored my first goal for my country.

"I let myself get carried away by my emotions and I apologize. Long live the Syli."

Put and Cisse's team-mates have forgiven him and he has travelled to play hosts Rwanda in another Nations Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

Napoli's Amadou Diawara, who was making his debut, began the Group H game instead of Cisse.

Cisse was cleared by Fifa last month to play for Guinea and he made his international debut against Central African Republic (CAR).

Guinea can qualify for the Nations Cup finals if they win in Kigali and CAR fail to win against visiting Ivory Coast, both matches are set to be played on Tuesday.