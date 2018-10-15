Linfield lift Women's Premiership trophy

Linfield Ladies player Abbie Magee in possession against Beth Chalmers of Crusaders
Linfield Ladies rounded off the season with a 5-0 win Crusaders Strikers before being presented with the Women's Irish Premiership trophy. Here Blues player Abbie Magee is in possession against Beth Chalmers of Crusaders
Nicole Connolly of Crusaders Strikers closes in on Linfield opponent Chloe McCarron in the closing match at Midgley Park
Heather Mearns of Crusaders Strikers attempts to hold off Megan Bell of Linfield
Linfield Ladies' Sarah Venney moves in to challenge Clare Carson of Crusaders Strikers
Rebecca Bassett beats Crues keeper keeper Caitlyn Hamilton to put Linfield Ladies 3-0 up
Linfield Ladies won 16 of their 18 matches in the 2018 league season
Vicky Davies from Danske Bank presents the cup to Linfield Ladies skipper Sarah Venney
Linfield Ladies were crowned Irish Women's Premiership champions for 2018
