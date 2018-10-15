Luke Shaw: Man Utd defender close to agreeing new contract

Shaw scored in Manchester United's win against Leicester City on the opening day of the league season

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is close to agreeing a new long-term contract with the Premier League club.

Shaw's current deal expires next summer and the length of his proposed new contract is still to be finalised.

The 23-year-old England international joined United from Southampton for £27m in 2014.

Shaw's progress has been disrupted by poor form and fitness issues, limiting him to only 75 appearances, but he has been a regular for United this season.

His recent performances have also earned Shaw, who scored against Leicester City in United's 2-1 win on the opening day of the campaign, a recall to the international set-up.