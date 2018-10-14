Israel beat Albania to top Scotland's Nations League group

Israel beating Scotland
Israel followed up their win over Scotland with victory against Albania

Israel beat Albania 2-0 to surge to the top of Scotland's Nations League qualifying group.

Just three days after humbling the Scots in Haifa, Andreas Herzog's side claimed their second win of the campaign in Beer Sheva.

It means the Israelis are three points ahead of Alex McLeish's side with only their tie at Hampden to play.

Scotland travel to Albania on 17 November before hosting Israel three days later.

Tomer Hemed and Dia Seba scored the crucial goals.

