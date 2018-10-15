Scotland 1-3 Portugal: Alex McLeish deserves full campaign - Willie Miller

Peter Grant, Alex McLeish and James McFadden have been backed to continue

Willie Miller believes it would not make sense to ditch Alex McLeish as Scotland head coach before giving him every chance to qualify for the European Championships.

Scotland followed up a Nations League defeat by Israel with a 3-1 loss in a home friendly against Portugal.

And Scotland fans on social media have not taken kindly to a sixth defeat in eight games under the former Rangers and Aston Villa boss.

"Alex McLeish has been invited to be the manager to get us qualified for the European Championships, so why don't we give him that time?" Miller said on BBC Scotland's Sportsound.

"I think we should employ a manager to get us qualified and it should be straight and simple - if you don't get us qualified, you go and find someone who will get us qualified.

"I am one of the very few who said one chance is enough. The last two managers have been given chances to qualify for a Euros and World Cup and now we are talking about not giving this manager one chance. I don't think that makes sense to me."

After Thursday's 2-1 defeat in Haifa and Israel's 2-0 win at home to Albania on Sunday, Scotland are second in their Nations League group.

Miller believes that Scotland can win their final two games in November to top their section.

"The performance against Israel was unacceptable, but they are capable of much better than that and I thought the Albania game was better than I expected," he said.

"I think somewhere in between can get us qualified."

Miller thought that Scotland's performance against Portugal was an improvement on their defeat in Israel.

"Results are piling up on him," he said of his former Aberdeen and Scotland team-mate. "Being beaten 3-1 by Portugal - is that an embarrassment? Not really.

"OK, it is their second string, but they are a very strong nation. The embarrassment was against Israel."

McLeish changed to a back four at Hampden from a much-criticised back three.

"We lose two goals we shouldn't lose by being very defensively naive," Miller said. "If you had an extra defender in there, or someone with more experience, would that have helped?

"You can't take this game and say that the four at the back with two up has worked.

"Just like you can't blame the result in Israel all on the formation."

Scotland 'need' Griffiths

Scott McKenna (right) has been praised for his performance

Former Scotland centre-half Stephen McManus also thinks McLeish and assistants Peter Grant and James McFadden need time to develop an inexperienced squad.

"Up to 60 minutes, the performance was good, it was positive, we kept the ball very well in the opposition, we played with a bit of intent," he said.

"It was definitely a better performance, no question, than the other night, so there were positives.

"But we've again shown we're a bit naive at the back.

"You don't want to be a country that chops and chances the manager. These players need time to develop to get to the level they can get to."

McManus thought Aberdeen centre-half Scott McKenna was "impressive" and hoped Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths will overcome the problems that led to him withdrawing from the squad.

"I've no idea what the situation is with Leigh Griffiths, but Scotland need our best attacking options available," he added.

"I hope Leigh Griffiths gets himself as fit as he possibly can so that he can be Scotland's main central forward because he is the one person, whether he comes on as a substitute or at the start, I automatically think goals.

"Kenny Miller was the exact same, Kris Boyd was the exact same, James McFadden was the exact same and Steven Naismith's got that ability as well."