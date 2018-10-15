Uefa Nations League: David Brooks backed to fill Wales' Gareth Bale void by Ben Davies

David Brooks represented England at under-20 level but opted for Wales senior honours

Ben Davies has backed David Brooks to fill the void left by Gareth Bale's absence for Tuesday's Uefa Nations League tie against Republic of Ireland.

Bale missed Thursday's 4-1 friendly defeat by Spain because of muscle fatigue and will not be in Dublin.

Manager Ryan Giggs had hoped he would recover, but Bale has instead returned to Real Madrid.

"Gareth is a massive loss for any team and we'll have to adapt," said defender Davies.

Davies believes 21-year-old Bournemouth midfielder Brooks will cause Martin O'Neill's side problems at Aviva Stadium.

"He is a top player. He has a lot of ability and talent that defenders just don't want to come up against," the Tottenham Hotspur full-back said.

"We'll have a good attacking threat in him against Ireland."

Brooks has impressed in the Premier League at Bournemouth since joining from Sheffield United in the summer, scoring in his past two appearances.

He also shone for Wales after coming on as a second-half substitute against Spain at Principality Stadium, providing the cross for Sam Vokes' late consolation goal.

Wales are also without versatile Ethan Ampadu and defender Chris Mepham while Giggs has called up Gwion Edwards and Kieron Freeman as cover.

Brooks expects a "tough test" in Dublin as the Republic "seek revenge" after Wales beat them 4-1 in their Nations League opener in September.