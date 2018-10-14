Goal! Russia 2, Turkey 0. Denis Cheryshev (Russia) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aleksandr Golovin with a cross.
Russia v Turkey
Russia
- 1Alvim Marinato
- 2Figueira Fernandes
- 3Neustädter
- 14Dzhikiya
- 13Kudryashov
- 8Gazinskiy
- 11Zobnin
- 20Ionov
- 7KuzyaevSubstituted forCheryshevat 71'minutes
- 17GolovinBooked at 55mins
- 22Dzyuba
- 4Rausch
- 5Semenov
- 6Cheryshev
- 9Zabolotny
- 10Dzagoev
- 12Lunev
- 15Al Miranchuk
- 16Shunin
- 18Smolnikov
- 19Sorokin
- 21Kambolov
- 23Poloz
Turkey
- 1Bolat
- 13Zeki Çelik
- 4Aziz
- 6Söyüncü
- 3Ali KaldirimBooked at 37minsSubstituted forBayramat 75'minutes
- 14TekdemirSubstituted forÖzcanat 63'minutes
- 5Yokuslu
- 17Ünder
- 8Ozyakup
- 10Calhanoglu
- 9TosunBooked at 54mins
- 2Ozbayrakli
- 7Gurler
- 11Yazici
- 12Kirintili
- 15Ersoy
- 16Ünal
- 18Serbest
- 19Malli
- 20Bayram
- 21Özcan
- 22Ayhan
- 23Akkan
- Pawel Raczkowski
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Home9
- Away8
- Home4
- Away3
- Home5
- Away4
- Home11
- Away9
Substitution, Turkey. Omer Bayram replaces Hasan Ali Kaldirim.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Mario Fernandes (Russia) because of an injury.
Substitution, Russia. Denis Cheryshev replaces Daler Kuzyaev.
Attempt saved. Yuri Gazinskiy (Russia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Roman Neustädter.
Corner, Russia. Conceded by Caglar Söyüncü.
Foul by Cengiz Ünder (Turkey).
Roman Zobnin (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Cengiz Ünder (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Fedor Kudryashov (Russia).
Offside, Russia. Daler Kuzyaev tries a through ball, but Aleksandr Golovin is caught offside.
Substitution, Turkey. Berkay Özcan replaces Mahmut Tekdemir.
Attempt missed. Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cengiz Ünder.
Okay Yokuslu (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleksandr Golovin (Russia).
Attempt saved. Cenk Tosun (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Turkey) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aleksandr Golovin (Russia).
Offside, Russia. Mario Fernandes tries a through ball, but Aleksey Ionov is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Artem Dzyuba (Russia) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Aleksey Ionov with a cross.
Aleksandr Golovin (Russia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Okay Yokuslu (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleksandr Golovin (Russia).
Cenk Tosun (Turkey) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Cenk Tosun (Turkey).
Georgi Dzhikiya (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Russia. Conceded by Caglar Söyüncü.
Attempt saved. Serdar Aziz (Turkey) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Cengiz Ünder with a cross.
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Daler Kuzyaev.
Attempt missed. Caglar Söyüncü (Turkey) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Georgi Dzhikiya.
Mahmut Tekdemir (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Roman Zobnin (Russia).
Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Turkey) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aleksandr Golovin (Russia).
Second Half begins Russia 1, Turkey 0.
First Half ends, Russia 1, Turkey 0.
Attempt missed. Aleksandr Golovin (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Artem Dzyuba.
Attempt missed. Okay Yokuslu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mahmut Tekdemir.