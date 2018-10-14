UEFA Nations League - Group D3
Faroe Islands1Kosovo1

Faroe Islands v Kosovo

Line-ups

Faroe Islands

  • 1Nielsen
  • 9Ròlantsson Sørensen
  • 15Faero
  • 4Gregersen
  • 5Nattestad
  • 3Davidsen
  • 16JoensenBooked at 44mins
  • 19BaldvinssonBooked at 24mins
  • 6Hansson
  • 8Hendriksson Olsen
  • 14EdmundssonSubstituted forOlsenat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Egilsson
  • 7Bartalsstovu
  • 10Justinussen
  • 11Vatnsdal
  • 12Gestsson
  • 13Mellemgaard
  • 17Vatnhamar
  • 20Nielsen
  • 21Olsen
  • 22Justinussen
  • 23Joensen

Kosovo

  • 1Ujkani
  • 15Vojvoda
  • 2Dallku
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 3Aliti
  • 5Shala
  • 4VocaSubstituted forHalimiat 54'minutesBooked at 64mins
  • 22ZhegrovaSubstituted forZeneliat 74'minutes
  • 14Berisha
  • 7Rashica
  • 21Nuhiu

Substitutes

  • 8Halimi
  • 9Avdijaj
  • 10Zeneli
  • 11Rashani
  • 12Maloku
  • 16Bekaj
  • 18Muriqi
  • 20Kastrati
  • 23Berisha
Referee:
Miroslav Zelinka

Match Stats

Home TeamFaroe IslandsAway TeamKosovo
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home6
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home17
Away8

Live Text

Hand ball by Herolind Shala (Kosovo).

Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Atli Gregersen.

Foul by Amir Rrahmani (Kosovo).

Klaemint Olsen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Arbër Zeneli (Kosovo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Atdhe Nuhiu (Kosovo).

Gilli Ròlantsson Sørensen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Herolind Shala (Kosovo) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Fidan Aliti (Kosovo) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by René Joensen (Faroe Islands).

Substitution

Substitution, Kosovo. Arbër Zeneli replaces Edon Zhegrova.

Attempt saved. Hallur Hansson (Faroe Islands) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Foul by Fidan Aliti (Kosovo).

Klaemint Olsen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Atdhe Nuhiu (Kosovo) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Valon Berisha.

Substitution

Substitution, Faroe Islands. Klaemint Olsen replaces Joan Simun Edmundsson.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Sonni Ragnar Nattestad (Faroe Islands) because of an injury.

Foul by Fidan Aliti (Kosovo).

René Joensen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Hallur Hansson (Faroe Islands) because of an injury.

Booking

Besar Halimi (Kosovo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Besar Halimi (Kosovo).

Hallur Hansson (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Brandur Hendriksson Olsen (Faroe Islands) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Viljormur Davidsen with a cross.

Edon Zhegrova (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Brandur Hendriksson Olsen (Faroe Islands).

Attempt blocked. Besar Halimi (Kosovo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Valon Berisha.

Attempt blocked. Edon Zhegrova (Kosovo) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Besar Halimi.

Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Gilli Ròlantsson Sørensen.

Substitution

Substitution, Kosovo. Besar Halimi replaces Idriz Voca.

Valon Berisha (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Hallur Hansson (Faroe Islands).

Fidan Aliti (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joan Simun Edmundsson (Faroe Islands).

Goal!

Goal! Faroe Islands 1, Kosovo 1. René Joensen (Faroe Islands) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gilli Ròlantsson Sørensen with a cross.

Fidan Aliti (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Hallur Hansson (Faroe Islands).

Corner, Faroe Islands. Conceded by Ardin Dallku.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus32106067
2Luxembourg32017166
3Moldova311124-24
4San Marino3003010-100

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22003126
2Czech Rep21013303
3Slovakia200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Netherlands21014223
3Germany201103-31

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo42206248
2Azerbaijan41305236
3Faroe Islands411247-34
4Malta402248-42

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark21102024
2Wales21014313
3R. of Ireland201114-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium22005146
2Switzerland21017253
3Iceland200209-90

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia33008179
2Liechtenstein310246-23
3Armenia310224-23
4Gibraltar310214-33

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia33006069
2Latvia302112-12
3Kazakhstan302124-22
4Andorra302114-32

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008176
2England201112-11
3Croatia201106-61

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland21013213
2Israel21012203
3Albania210112-13

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia42205238
2Romania41304316
3Montenegro31112204
4Lithuania300315-40

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Poland201134-11
3Italy201112-11

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria33005239
2Norway32013126
3Cyprus310235-23
4Slovenia300325-30

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze22003126
2Austria21011103
3Northern Ireland200213-20

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32103127
2Turkey310245-13
3Sweden201123-11

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland33003039
2Greece32013216
3Hungary310223-13
4Estonia300303-30
View full UEFA Nations League tables

