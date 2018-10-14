Hand ball by Herolind Shala (Kosovo).
Faroe Islands v Kosovo
-
Line-ups
Faroe Islands
- 1Nielsen
- 9Ròlantsson Sørensen
- 15Faero
- 4Gregersen
- 5Nattestad
- 3Davidsen
- 16JoensenBooked at 44mins
- 19BaldvinssonBooked at 24mins
- 6Hansson
- 8Hendriksson Olsen
- 14EdmundssonSubstituted forOlsenat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Egilsson
- 7Bartalsstovu
- 10Justinussen
- 11Vatnsdal
- 12Gestsson
- 13Mellemgaard
- 17Vatnhamar
- 20Nielsen
- 21Olsen
- 22Justinussen
- 23Joensen
Kosovo
- 1Ujkani
- 15Vojvoda
- 2Dallku
- 13Rrahmani
- 3Aliti
- 5Shala
- 4VocaSubstituted forHalimiat 54'minutesBooked at 64mins
- 22ZhegrovaSubstituted forZeneliat 74'minutes
- 14Berisha
- 7Rashica
- 21Nuhiu
Substitutes
- 8Halimi
- 9Avdijaj
- 10Zeneli
- 11Rashani
- 12Maloku
- 16Bekaj
- 18Muriqi
- 20Kastrati
- 23Berisha
- Referee:
- Miroslav Zelinka
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away8
Live Text
Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Atli Gregersen.
Foul by Amir Rrahmani (Kosovo).
Klaemint Olsen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Arbër Zeneli (Kosovo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Atdhe Nuhiu (Kosovo).
Gilli Ròlantsson Sørensen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Herolind Shala (Kosovo) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Fidan Aliti (Kosovo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by René Joensen (Faroe Islands).
Substitution
Substitution, Kosovo. Arbër Zeneli replaces Edon Zhegrova.
Attempt saved. Hallur Hansson (Faroe Islands) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Fidan Aliti (Kosovo).
Klaemint Olsen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Atdhe Nuhiu (Kosovo) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Valon Berisha.
Substitution
Substitution, Faroe Islands. Klaemint Olsen replaces Joan Simun Edmundsson.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Sonni Ragnar Nattestad (Faroe Islands) because of an injury.
Foul by Fidan Aliti (Kosovo).
René Joensen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Hallur Hansson (Faroe Islands) because of an injury.
Booking
Besar Halimi (Kosovo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Besar Halimi (Kosovo).
Hallur Hansson (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Brandur Hendriksson Olsen (Faroe Islands) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Viljormur Davidsen with a cross.
Edon Zhegrova (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brandur Hendriksson Olsen (Faroe Islands).
Attempt blocked. Besar Halimi (Kosovo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Valon Berisha.
Attempt blocked. Edon Zhegrova (Kosovo) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Besar Halimi.
Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Gilli Ròlantsson Sørensen.
Substitution
Substitution, Kosovo. Besar Halimi replaces Idriz Voca.
Valon Berisha (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Hallur Hansson (Faroe Islands).
Fidan Aliti (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joan Simun Edmundsson (Faroe Islands).
Goal!
Goal! Faroe Islands 1, Kosovo 1. René Joensen (Faroe Islands) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gilli Ròlantsson Sørensen with a cross.
Fidan Aliti (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hallur Hansson (Faroe Islands).
Corner, Faroe Islands. Conceded by Ardin Dallku.