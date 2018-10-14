UEFA Nations League - Group D3
Azerbaijan1Malta1

Azerbaijan v Malta

Line-ups

Azerbaijan

  • 1Aghayev
  • 5Medvedev
  • 19MammadovSubstituted forXalilzadaat 45'minutes
  • 22Huseynov
  • 4Pashaev
  • 17Madatov
  • 2Qarayev
  • 20Almeida de Oliveira
  • 7Abdullayev
  • 13Nazarov
  • 16Dadashov

Substitutes

  • 3Abbasov
  • 6Hasanalizada
  • 8Makhmudov
  • 9Alasgarov
  • 10Gurbanov
  • 11Seydaev
  • 12Mahammadaliyev
  • 14Amirquliyev
  • 15Imamverdiyev
  • 18Mirzabekov
  • 21Xalilzada
  • 23Agayev

Malta

  • 1Hogg
  • 4BorgBooked at 52mins
  • 5AgiusBooked at 58mins
  • 17Camilleri
  • 9Mbong
  • 11MuscatSubstituted forBriffaat 70'minutes
  • 8FenechBooked at 48mins
  • 3Zerafa
  • 15Corbalan
  • 10SchembriBooked at 43mins
  • 19Effiong

Substitutes

  • 2Johnson
  • 6Grech
  • 7Pisani
  • 12Bonello
  • 13Failla
  • 14Farrugia
  • 16Apap
  • 18Kristensen
  • 20Cohen
  • 21Briffa
  • 22Attard
  • 23Sultana
Referee:
Ivan Bebek

Match Stats

Home TeamAzerbaijanAway TeamMalta
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home14
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away0
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

Foul by Dimitrij Nazarov (Azerbaijan).

Alfred Effiong (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Mahir Madatov (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Araz Abdullayev.

Substitution

Substitution, Malta. Roderick Briffa replaces Rowen Muscat.

Juan Corbalan (Malta) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Dimitrij Nazarov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joseph Zerafa (Malta).

Rufat Dadashov (Azerbaijan) hits the left post with a header from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Tamkin Xalilzada with a cross.

Corner, Azerbaijan. Conceded by Andrei Agius.

Attempt missed. Alfred Effiong (Malta) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by André Schembri with a cross.

Rufat Dadashov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Steve Borg (Malta).

Qara Qarayev (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Juan Corbalan (Malta).

Attempt missed. Rowen Muscat (Malta) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Richard Almeida de Oliveira (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Andrei Agius (Malta) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Mahir Madatov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andrei Agius (Malta).

Foul by Richard Almeida de Oliveira (Azerbaijan).

Rowen Muscat (Malta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Azerbaijan. Tamkin Xalilzada tries a through ball, but Rufat Dadashov is caught offside.

Corner, Azerbaijan. Conceded by Joseph Mbong.

Richard Almeida de Oliveira (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Steve Borg (Malta).

Attempt blocked. Joseph Mbong (Malta) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Qara Qarayev (Azerbaijan) because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Azerbaijan 1, Malta 1. Araz Abdullayev (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mahir Madatov.

Offside, Malta. Steve Borg tries a through ball, but André Schembri is caught offside.

Booking

Steve Borg (Malta) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Richard Almeida de Oliveira (Azerbaijan).

Steve Borg (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Paul Fenech (Malta) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Qara Qarayev (Azerbaijan).

Juan Corbalan (Malta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Azerbaijan. Tamkin Xalilzada replaces Rahil Mammadov.

Second Half

Second Half begins Azerbaijan 0, Malta 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Azerbaijan 0, Malta 1.

Attempt missed. Andrei Agius (Malta) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus32106067
2Luxembourg32017166
3Moldova311124-24
4San Marino3003010-100

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo42206248
2Azerbaijan41305236
3Faroe Islands411247-34
4Malta402248-42

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22003126
2Czech Rep21013303
3Slovakia200213-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Netherlands21014223
3Germany201103-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark21102024
2Wales21014313
3R. of Ireland201114-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium22005146
2Switzerland21017253
3Iceland200209-90

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008176
2England201112-11
3Croatia201106-61

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia33008179
2Liechtenstein310246-23
3Armenia310224-23
4Gibraltar310214-33

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia33006069
2Latvia302112-12
3Kazakhstan302124-22
4Andorra302114-32

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia42205238
2Romania41304316
3Montenegro31112204
4Lithuania300315-40

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland21013213
2Israel21012203
3Albania210112-13

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Poland201134-11
3Italy201112-11

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze22003126
2Austria21011103
3Northern Ireland200213-20

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria33005239
2Norway32013126
3Cyprus310235-23
4Slovenia300325-30

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32104137
2Turkey310246-23
3Sweden201123-11

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland33003039
2Greece32013216
3Hungary310223-13
4Estonia300303-30
View full UEFA Nations League tables

