Foul by Dimitrij Nazarov (Azerbaijan).
Azerbaijan v Malta
Line-ups
Azerbaijan
- 1Aghayev
- 5Medvedev
- 19MammadovSubstituted forXalilzadaat 45'minutes
- 22Huseynov
- 4Pashaev
- 17Madatov
- 2Qarayev
- 20Almeida de Oliveira
- 7Abdullayev
- 13Nazarov
- 16Dadashov
Substitutes
- 3Abbasov
- 6Hasanalizada
- 8Makhmudov
- 9Alasgarov
- 10Gurbanov
- 11Seydaev
- 12Mahammadaliyev
- 14Amirquliyev
- 15Imamverdiyev
- 18Mirzabekov
- 21Xalilzada
- 23Agayev
Malta
- 1Hogg
- 4BorgBooked at 52mins
- 5AgiusBooked at 58mins
- 17Camilleri
- 9Mbong
- 11MuscatSubstituted forBriffaat 70'minutes
- 8FenechBooked at 48mins
- 3Zerafa
- 15Corbalan
- 10SchembriBooked at 43mins
- 19Effiong
Substitutes
- 2Johnson
- 6Grech
- 7Pisani
- 12Bonello
- 13Failla
- 14Farrugia
- 16Apap
- 18Kristensen
- 20Cohen
- 21Briffa
- 22Attard
- 23Sultana
- Referee:
- Ivan Bebek
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Alfred Effiong (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Mahir Madatov (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Araz Abdullayev.
Substitution
Substitution, Malta. Roderick Briffa replaces Rowen Muscat.
Juan Corbalan (Malta) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Dimitrij Nazarov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joseph Zerafa (Malta).
Rufat Dadashov (Azerbaijan) hits the left post with a header from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Tamkin Xalilzada with a cross.
Corner, Azerbaijan. Conceded by Andrei Agius.
Attempt missed. Alfred Effiong (Malta) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by André Schembri with a cross.
Rufat Dadashov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Steve Borg (Malta).
Qara Qarayev (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Juan Corbalan (Malta).
Attempt missed. Rowen Muscat (Malta) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Richard Almeida de Oliveira (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Andrei Agius (Malta) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mahir Madatov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrei Agius (Malta).
Foul by Richard Almeida de Oliveira (Azerbaijan).
Rowen Muscat (Malta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Azerbaijan. Tamkin Xalilzada tries a through ball, but Rufat Dadashov is caught offside.
Corner, Azerbaijan. Conceded by Joseph Mbong.
Richard Almeida de Oliveira (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Steve Borg (Malta).
Attempt blocked. Joseph Mbong (Malta) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Qara Qarayev (Azerbaijan) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Azerbaijan 1, Malta 1. Araz Abdullayev (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mahir Madatov.
Offside, Malta. Steve Borg tries a through ball, but André Schembri is caught offside.
Booking
Steve Borg (Malta) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Richard Almeida de Oliveira (Azerbaijan).
Steve Borg (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Paul Fenech (Malta) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Qara Qarayev (Azerbaijan).
Juan Corbalan (Malta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Azerbaijan. Tamkin Xalilzada replaces Rahil Mammadov.
Second Half
Second Half begins Azerbaijan 0, Malta 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Azerbaijan 0, Malta 1.
Attempt missed. Andrei Agius (Malta) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.