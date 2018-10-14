UEFA Nations League - Group C4
Romania0Serbia0

Romania v Serbia

Line-ups

Romania

  • 12Tatarusanu
  • 6Manea
  • 4TamasBooked at 44mins
  • 22Sapunaru
  • 3Tosca
  • 18MarinBooked at 70mins
  • 5Baluta
  • 23Stanciu
  • 10MaximBooked at 45minsSubstituted forRotariuat 71'minutes
  • 21DragusSubstituted forNedelcearuat 45+3'minutes
  • 19TucudeanSubstituted forKeseruat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Pantilimon
  • 2Benzar
  • 8Stoian
  • 9Rotariu
  • 11Bancu
  • 13Keseru
  • 14Nedelcearu
  • 16Nita
  • 17Tanase
  • 20Mitrita

Serbia

  • 12Rajkovic
  • 2Rukavina
  • 4MilenkovicBooked at 90mins
  • 13Veljkovic
  • 3RodicBooked at 65minsSubstituted forMileticat 77'minutes
  • 6Maksimovic
  • 19Lukic
  • 14GacinovicSubstituted forMilinkovic-Savicat 63'minutes
  • 10Tadic
  • 18Radonjic
  • 9MitrovicBooked at 79mins

Substitutes

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 5Spajic
  • 7Zivkovic
  • 8Prijovic
  • 15Vukovic
  • 16Jovicic
  • 17Kostic
  • 20Milinkovic-Savic
  • 21Miletic
  • 23Jovanovic
Referee:
Kevin Blom

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaniaAway TeamSerbia
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home6
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away11
Fouls
Home9
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Romania 0, Serbia 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Romania 0, Serbia 0.

Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).

Ionut Nedelcearu (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Sasa Lukic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tudor Baluta (Romania).

Booking

Nikola Milenkovic (Serbia) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Nemanja Miletic I (Serbia).

Cristian Sapunaru (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Cristian Sapunaru.

Attempt saved. Razvan Marin (Romania) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Antonio Rukavina (Serbia).

Dorin Rotariu (Romania) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Offside, Serbia. Predrag Rajkovic tries a through ball, but Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is caught offside.

Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Cristian Manea.

Offside, Serbia. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic tries a through ball, but Aleksandar Mitrovic is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Milos Veljkovic (Serbia) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sasa Lukic with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Tudor Baluta.

Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia).

Ciprian Tatarusanu (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Nemanja Miletic I (Serbia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sasa Lukic with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Dorin Rotariu.

Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Cristian Sapunaru.

Substitution

Substitution, Romania. Claudiu Keseru replaces George Tucudean.

Booking

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).

Cristian Sapunaru (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Cristian Sapunaru.

Substitution

Substitution, Serbia. Nemanja Miletic I replaces Milan Rodic.

Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).

Ionut Nedelcearu (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Ciprian Tatarusanu.

Attempt saved. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) header from very close range is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a cross.

Nikola Milenkovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by George Tucudean (Romania).

Substitution

Substitution, Romania. Dorin Rotariu replaces Alexandru Maxim.

Booking

Razvan Marin (Romania) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sasa Lukic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Razvan Marin (Romania).

Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus32106067
2Luxembourg32017166
3Moldova311124-24
4San Marino3003010-100

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Netherlands21014223
3Germany201103-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo32105147
2Azerbaijan31204135
3Faroe Islands310236-33
4Malta301237-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark21102024
2Wales21014313
3R. of Ireland201114-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium22005146
2Switzerland21017253
3Iceland200209-90

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland21013213
2Israel21012203
3Albania210112-13

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia21102114
2Turkey21014403
3Sweden201123-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland33003039
2Greece32013216
3Hungary310223-13
4Estonia300303-30

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22003126
2Czech Rep21013303
3Slovakia200213-20

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008176
2England201112-11
3Croatia201106-61

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia33006069
2Latvia302112-12
3Kazakhstan302124-22
4Andorra302114-32

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia33008179
2Liechtenstein310246-23
3Armenia310224-23
4Gibraltar310214-33

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia42205238
2Romania41304316
3Montenegro31112204
4Lithuania300315-40

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Poland201134-11
3Italy201112-11

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze22003126
2Austria21011103
3Northern Ireland200213-20

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria33005239
2Norway32013126
3Cyprus310235-23
4Slovenia300325-30
View full UEFA Nations League tables

