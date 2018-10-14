Romania v Serbia

Match ends, Romania 0, Serbia 0.
Romania
- 12Tatarusanu
- 6Manea
- 4TamasBooked at 44mins
- 22Sapunaru
- 3Tosca
- 18MarinBooked at 70mins
- 5Baluta
- 23Stanciu
- 10MaximBooked at 45minsSubstituted forRotariuat 71'minutes
- 21DragusSubstituted forNedelcearuat 45+3'minutes
- 19TucudeanSubstituted forKeseruat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Pantilimon
- 2Benzar
- 8Stoian
- 9Rotariu
- 11Bancu
- 13Keseru
- 14Nedelcearu
- 16Nita
- 17Tanase
- 20Mitrita
Serbia
- 12Rajkovic
- 2Rukavina
- 4MilenkovicBooked at 90mins
- 13Veljkovic
- 3RodicBooked at 65minsSubstituted forMileticat 77'minutes
- 6Maksimovic
- 19Lukic
- 14GacinovicSubstituted forMilinkovic-Savicat 63'minutes
- 10Tadic
- 18Radonjic
- 9MitrovicBooked at 79mins
Substitutes
- 1Dmitrovic
- 5Spajic
- 7Zivkovic
- 8Prijovic
- 15Vukovic
- 16Jovicic
- 17Kostic
- 20Milinkovic-Savic
- 21Miletic
- 23Jovanovic
- Referee:
- Kevin Blom
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Romania 0, Serbia 0.
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).
Ionut Nedelcearu (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sasa Lukic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tudor Baluta (Romania).
Booking
Nikola Milenkovic (Serbia) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Nemanja Miletic I (Serbia).
Cristian Sapunaru (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Cristian Sapunaru.
Attempt saved. Razvan Marin (Romania) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Antonio Rukavina (Serbia).
Dorin Rotariu (Romania) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Serbia. Predrag Rajkovic tries a through ball, but Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is caught offside.
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Cristian Manea.
Offside, Serbia. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic tries a through ball, but Aleksandar Mitrovic is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Milos Veljkovic (Serbia) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sasa Lukic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Tudor Baluta.
Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia).
Ciprian Tatarusanu (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Nemanja Miletic I (Serbia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sasa Lukic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Dorin Rotariu.
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Cristian Sapunaru.
Substitution
Substitution, Romania. Claudiu Keseru replaces George Tucudean.
Booking
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).
Cristian Sapunaru (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Cristian Sapunaru.
Substitution
Substitution, Serbia. Nemanja Miletic I replaces Milan Rodic.
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).
Ionut Nedelcearu (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Ciprian Tatarusanu.
Attempt saved. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) header from very close range is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a cross.
Nikola Milenkovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Tucudean (Romania).
Substitution
Substitution, Romania. Dorin Rotariu replaces Alexandru Maxim.
Booking
Razvan Marin (Romania) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sasa Lukic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Razvan Marin (Romania).
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.